Ashley Alexiss kneels in thigh-highs to show off her ‘glow’

Ashley Alexiss rocks a pair of thigh-highs. Pic credit: @ashalexiss/Instagram

Model and swimwear designer Ashley Alexiss is driving fans wild as she poses on her knees in a revealing and cheeky look completed with thigh-highs.

The Sports Illustrated face continues to prove popular as she ushers in body positivity and size-inclusive swimwear. In a recent Instagram share, the blonde showed off her sensational curves in a bright green look, and talked all about “glow” in the post’s caption.

Posting for her 2 million+ followers this week, Ashley sizzled while kneeling against a blue backdrop and in red-soled high heels.

Going for a neon shade and a stringy feel, the 31-year-old posed in a cheeky and sleeveless bodysuit, one channeling skintight trends and even going sheer in parts.

Pouting for the camera as she highlighted her curvy hips and shapely legs, the bombshell added in bright green eyeshadow and thick lashes while also wearing her blonde locks down in a blowout.

“With the right person…you will GLOW,” she told fans in her caption.

Ashley has the number of likes disabled to her posts, following suit of fellow body-positive star Khloe Kardashian.

Ashley Alexiss says it’s fine if you don’t like her

Ashley was the first plus-sized model to walk the Sports Illustrated Swim runway.

In 2019, she told the iconic magazine, “I know I’m not everyone’s cup of tea and that’s okay. Accepting that is the biggest challenge. I like to share with people who struggle to love the skin they’re in that they only have one life and one body and wasting time hating it isn’t fair to them.”

“I’ve been curvy my entire life. Even at my smallest, I still had curves. I remember being bullied almost daily through elementary, middle, and high school, for my body. I’m still attacked for it to this very day. I went through a really tough time as a teenager because of this,” she added.

Ashley Alexiss is building her swimwear empire

Ashley’s Shop Alexiss swim brand now boasts over 250,000 Instagram followers. Fans can shop an array of stylish and size-inclusive swimwear.

Of course, it likely helps that Ashley herself regularly appears on the feed.

In her Instagram bio, the stunner introduces herself as a “Jill Of All Trades & Self Made Curve Model.”

She also runs a travel-centric Instagram account and one for her dog Dave. Ashley’s Instagram is followed by fellow bikini bombshell and Instagram heavyweight, Lindsey Pelas.