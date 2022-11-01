Ashley Alexiss looks amazing as she shows off her Toy Story costume. Pic credit: @ashalexiss/Instagram

Ashley Alexiss has celebrated Halloween all month and wanted to end it with a bang. She decided to channel the character Jessie from the movie Toy Story.

The plus-size model was on the red carpet looking stunning as ever. She wore a plaid top that cut off at her waist. The top featured cow print on her collar and cutouts on both shoulders.

To add a sexy take to the costume, she opted out of jeans and instead wore denim underwear. Under the underwear, she wore black rhinestone fishnets that showed off the model’s long legs.

To sell the cowgirl look, she wore black fringe boots and a matching cowgirl hat.

She put her long wavy hair in two pigtails, similar to the character Jessie.

To accessorize, she wore a red handkerchief around her neck, big hoop earrings, and a suede belt.

The swimwear mogul’s makeup looked like she stepped out of a magazine as she sported a brown smokey eye with a deep contour and brown lipstick.

Ashley Alexiss stuns as a sexy bunny

Ashley was busy this Halloween weekend and needed enough costumes to keep up. She was seen Monday night showing off her sexy bunny costume, looking amazing as ever.

She wore a mesh catsuit that sported an opaque cheetah print pattern. Under the catsuit, fans saw her black bra and matching underwear set. She paired the costume with velvet open-toe shoes that showed off her white pedicure.

Ashley accessorized her outfit with a black collar and lace bunny ears.

She wore her hair in big curls, channeling her inner bombshell. Her makeup sold the costume with a bunny nose, whiskers, vampy eyeshadow, with nude lipstick.

Ashley Alexiss created a community with her business Alexiss Swimwear

Ashley Alexiss is not like other business owners; she is very hands-on when it comes to her brand. When interviewed with New Face Fashion Magazine, she explained that she is very in touch with her customers.

She told the publication, “I literally have my customers in a group on Facebook, I’m like, ‘What do you want? What don’t you have? Tell me what you want.’ And that’s kind of what has been our success. Our brand is the customer.”

On her Facebook group, she is constantly letting her customers in on the process. Ashley will make sure they know what ideas she has for the brand and that it aligns with customer values and what they want in a swimwear line.