Ashley Alexiss in sheer bodysuit delivers wise words

Ashley Alexiss is spreading some wisdom as she shows off her stunning curves in a racy sheer bodysuit.

The 31-year-old plus-size model and 2019 Sports Illustrated runway face put her bombshell figure on show in an Instagram post made three days ago, one showcasing her sizzling physique and reminding fans that motivational quotes are still going strong on social media.

Delighting her army of followers, the blonde went buxom in a low-cut and skintight black bodysuit with sheer and embellished fabrics – the clingy number showed off Ashley’s curvy hips and trim waist, plus her fabulous legs.

Affording a real Pamela Anderson vibe, Ashley posed with parted lips and her blonde locks all curled in a massive blowout, also placing both arms folded up above her head.

Drawing attention to her attractive features, the swimwear designer wore heavy bronzer and highlighter, also sporting a rosy red lip.

“You’ll never have to chase someone who wants to walk with you,” she told her 2 million+ followers.

Ashley has since updated in a sexy zip-up swimsuit while posing amid greenery. Sizzling as she tagged herself in L.A., Ashley wrote: “Spiritual awakening unlocked.” The post opted out of tagging Ashley’s Shop Alexiss swimwear brand, one now boasting a healthy following of over 250,000 on Instagram.

Ashley Alexiss busy filling a gap in the swimwear market

Ashley is not alone in retailing a size-inclusive brand – much like reality face Khloe Kardashian, she feels that size shouldn’t come in the way of style.

“Creating premium swimwear based off of everything I was unhappy with in the industry, and helping women find the confidence they deserve, has been one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done. I started this company with what was left of my savings because of how much I believed in it,” the stunner told Sports Illustrated as she detailed the values behind her label.

Proving she’s a boss CEO, Ashley added: “I have my hands on every single part of the process of this line — the designs, fabrics, styles, customer care, social media, and all the backend stuff. This brand is a direct reflection of me and I just want women to have a quality suit and experience that they can trust to feel fabulous in.”

Ashley Alexiss stuns in glitter bikini

Earlier this summer, Ashley stunned fans in a jazzy and sequin bikini top paired with black briefs, this as she promoted her brand.

Showing off her belly piercing as she posed from an outdoor path, she confirmed that her stuff is “USA made” and the “most inclusive.”

