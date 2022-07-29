Ashley Alexiss in glitter bikini flaunts ‘favorite’ accomplishment

Ashley Alexiss close up. Pic credit: @ashalexiss/Instagram

Bombshell Ashley Alexiss is flaunting her sizzling curves in a glitter bikini while showing off what might be her “favorite” accomplishment.

The 31-year-old plus-size beauty has built up a healthy Instagram following since being a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue finalist back in 2019, and she’s doing more than modeling, these days.

In an Instagram update shared just under a week ago, the entrepreneur showed off her figure as she shouted out her swimwear brand, one now boasting 250,000 followers on Instagram.

Name-dropping Shop Alexiss, the blonde posed on an outdoor path and amid greenery just as it was getting dark. Highlighting her cleavage and curvy waistline, Ashley drew attention to her assets via her sparkly and aqua-toned bikini top, also pairing her skimpy upper with black briefs.

Showing off her belly piercing and golden tan, Ashley sent fans a piercing gaze, writing:

“Creating the most inclusive, USA made, luxury, swimwear brand is definitely one of my favorite accomplishments 🙏🏼💙 Check out @shopalexiss for all of your swimwear needs 🥹 www.ShopAlexiss.com.”

Ashley Alexxis says swim brand is her ‘heart and soul’

Alexxis is proving you don’t need to be Kim Kardashian to sell swimwear successfully. The Boston native has opened up on her brand, telling Naluda:

“Alexiss Swimwear is my heart & soul. I always say that my main goal in life is to create something that will outlive me & I plan on Alexiss Swimwear being one of the biggest reasons that goal is brought to fruition. I created Alexiss because I was tired of hearing “plus size” or “regular sized” when it comes to swimwear (among many other things, but that’s for another time).”

Alexxis has been in the modeling industry since she was 15 years old and continues to break down barriers as a body-positive star.

Ashley Alexxis raising cancer awareness on Instagram

Ashley doesn’t just talk body positivity on her social media. Earlier this year, she posed in a logo tee to raise awareness for prostate cancer, telling fans:

“I know strength because my father is the definition of a fighter 💪🏼💙 On the days I find hardest to get through, I think of him & remember I can do anything.”

Ashley is followed by 2.4 million. The self-proclaimed “Jill Of All Trades & Self Made Curve Model” is followed by bombshell Lindsey Pelas. Ashley, meanwhile, follows stars including actress Jennifer Aniston, reality star Khloe Kardashian, and Selling Sunset face Chrishell Stause.