Ashley Alexiss sizzled to show some birthday love. Pic credit: @ashalexiss/Instagram

Ashley Alexiss stopped boat traffic over the weekend while celebrating her 32nd birthday in a super revealing bikini.

The stunning Boston native embarked on an unforgettable voyage aboard Newport Yachts with some of her favorite people for the annual extravaganza.

Ashley looked gorgeous in the skimpy swim set, which featured a tie-dye top and string-tied bottoms to accentuate her womanly figure.

She straightened her long, silky blonde locks, allowing them to drape gracefully down the sides of her body, and added a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

Framing her on the lavish yacht were two towers of gold, white, and pink balloons with large metallic pink numbers three and two on either side of the vessel.

Ashley stood high above the camera and threw her arms in the air to highlight the luxury of it all, writing, “This is 32 baby!”

Oh, but this wasn’t the only jaw-dropping look Ashley rocked while aboard the yacht.

Ashley Alexiss stunned in figure-flattering blue dress with ocean views

Ashley looked positively peaceful in a fitted blue dress with a spectacular ocean backdrop.

The self-made curvy model gazed off into the golden hour in the skintight number, which included a large, sparkling brooch in the middle and a whimsical veil of sheer fabric.

“Only accepting good vibes & tequila 😌,” she captioned the serene snap.

Ashley Alexiss sizzled in black and gold bikini to promote ALEXISS Swimwear

In case you haven’t heard, Ashley is the CEO and founder of her very own inclusive brand, ALEXISS Swimwear.

It’s certainly not uncommon for her to model the line on her personal Instagram, and her enviable curves are also splashed all over the brand’s page.

The “Jill of all trades” encourages her followers to use #BeautyIsNotASize when sharing photos in her swimwear, as she’s passionate about making women of all sizes feel confident and sexy.

She captioned the steamy share, “The Holidays are coming up… keep a lookout for our upcoming SALES and DISCOUNTS! 🌴💸” along with a string of hashtags.

Of course, it’s impossible not to notice Ashley’s flawless complexion in any of her photos, and fortunately, she revealed all her secrets in a recent interview for New You Brands.

“Skincare is my jam,” she said. “I have a seven to eight-step routine depending on the night, and it’s definitely, you know, invigorated my skin. You can see it through my makeup which I think is really important.”