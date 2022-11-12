Ashley Alexiss looks incredible in glam makeup for a selfie. Pic credit: @ashalexiss/Instagram

Ashley Alexiss celebrated Veterans Day with a sizzling patriotic photoshoot in red, white, and blue.

The plus-size model and founder of the inclusive swimsuit brand, ALEXISS Swimwear, showed off her curves in a throwback photo wearing a fan-favorite bikini.

She’s photographed wearing red Poppy Shorts, which feature a high waist and ruched sides. The popular bikini bottom offers adjustable coverage and can be fitted to each individual’s curves using the ties on each side.

On top, she wore her brand’s blue Liberty Tri-Top, detailed with white stars to replicate the American flag. The red bikini strings tie her ensemble together by matching her solid bikini bottom.

Ashley also wore a matching facemask, which also featured the stars of the American flag.

She posed with one hand on her hip and the other behind her head, accentuating her long blonde curls. Behind her mask, we can see hints of lengthy lashes and pink eyeshadow, which she shows off by closing her eyes.

The photo was posted to her store’s Instagram, @shopalexiss, with the caption: “To our veterans, past and present, thank you is an understatement of our eternal gratitude of your service 🙏🏼♥️🇺🇸.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ashley Alexiss spreads body positivity with ALEXISS

As a plus-size model herself, it’s no surprise that the bathing suit brand Ashley created focuses on body positivity.

ALEXISS Swimwear is a fashion-forward brand that embraces women’s curves and creates products using shape-fitting technology.

Their products are more inclusive than most bathing suit labels, selling A cup through L cup bikini tops and bottoms size two through 32.

Her posts not only illustrate her sense of style but are largely inspirational. Ashley recently posed in one of her brand’s tankini as she emerged from the ocean soaking wet.

She shared her post with her 2.4 million fans, captioning it with “Be the CEO that your parents wanted you to marry 👑👙Wearing @shopalexiss’ Enchanted Mermaid Tankini & Scrunch Bottoms 🧜🏼‍♀️ www.ShopAlexiss.com.”

Ashley Alexiss shows curves in lingerie for partnership

In addition to modeling bathing suits, Ashely is also a lingerie model. She recently shared a photo in an iridescent periwinkle bra and panties set to promote Fantasy Lingerie.

While showing off her curves with butterfly clips in her hair, she posed seductively for the camera.

Ashley shared the photo with the caption, “People are going to judge you anyway.. might as well do what makes ya happy 😉😏.”