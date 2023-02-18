Ashley Alexiss is well and truly taking over the plus-size modeling space, giving stars like Ashley Graham and Iskra Lawrence a run for their money.

The sexy siren went for full-on cowgirl vibes recently as she posed in a head-turning ensemble, looking confident as ever with a flirty grin on her face.

Ashley wore a pink tulle miniskirt with a matching glittery gold belt, a low-cut white tank top, and white cowgirl boots.

She accessorized with a beige and black cowgirl hat which she grabbed onto as she tipped it toward the camera, and wore a few delicate gold necklaces.

She sat on a wood bench with her legs elongated to the side in a flattering pose while a white mesh material was hung up behind her giving the photo shoot a romantic energy.

Her makeup was glamorous as always, with a dark smokey eye and rose pink lipstick, while her blonde hair cascaded down her shoulders in beachy waves.

Referencing the iconic show Sex and the City, Ashley captioned the shot, “Closet like Carrie. Money like Big 😌🤍,” and tagged her location as Downtown Los Angeles.

Ashley Alexiss models for plus-size clothing retailer Curvy Sense

The model was participating in the photo shoot for Curvy Sense, a plus-size clothing brand with sizes ranging from a US size 12 up to 28.

Available items include party outfits, dresses, denim, jumpsuits, tops, lingerie, outerwear, and footwear.

Currently, on the site, there is a sitewide sale of up to 30% off using a special code in honor of the upcoming spring season, as well as a winter sale with items discounted up to 80%.

Ashley is the founder of the plus-size swimwear brand Alexiss

When she’s not promoting Curvy Sense, Ashley has her own plus-size swimwear brand called Alexiss, with the tagline “Beauty is not a size.”

On top of an array of bikinis and one-piece swimsuits, the site also offers a few apparel items like t-shirts and hoodies, as well as face masks.

Some of the most eye-catching bikinis from Alexiss swimwear are the white Innocence Tri-Top, which costs $99.99 and features a lace material on top of a simple string bikini design.

Another top that will definitely have heads turning at the beach is the Electric Tri-Top. It’s a simple string bikini design but comes in a bright black and light blue pattern and costs $99.99 as well.

Ashley has promoted her swimwear on her Instagram, naturally, with a shot at the beginning of December showing her living her best life on a boat in front of a bright blue sky and gorgeous deep blue ocean.

For the enviable picture in which she held up her arms and happily showed off her curves, Ashley wore the Tie-Dye Tri-Top, which costs $99.99 with the Black Thong Bottom for $74.99.

Ashley Alexiss is clearly taking over the world, or at least the plus-size modeling industry.