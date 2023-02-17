Ashley Alexiss knows how to make a sale, and the gorgeous model showed herself in action to promote her brand.

Earlier this week, Ashley used her social media to share a beautiful picture while posing on a boat.

She shared the shot on her Instagram, where she has amassed 2.4 million followers.

The image showed Ashley and one of her specially designed bikinis from Alexiss Swimwear.

Ashley looked gorgeous with soft glam makeup and a natural glow as she struck a pose. Her light brown tresses were sleek and straight, cascading down her shoulders.

Behind Ashley, the harbor was visible through the yacht’s window, but Ashley was the clear star of the show.

Ashley Alexiss creates Alexiss Swimwear

Fans interested in purchasing Ashley’s suit are in luck because, in addition to modeling her garments, she also sells them.

In the post, Ashley wore the Alexiss Swimwear Glitzkini Tri Top, a purple sequin embellished triangle top with a price tag of $89.99. She rocked the purple Glitzkini String Bottoms, which feature double-sided ties for extra support and retail for $84.99.

In addition to the lovely photo, Ashley wrote information about her stylish swimsuit in the caption.

Ashley wrote, “Take on the world in the most inclusive, USA made, luxury swimwear brand www.ShopAlexiss.com #BeautyIsNotASize #AlexissSwimwear #ShopAlexiss.” She also included a purple heart emoji, perfectly matching the color of her suit.

With Ashley’s latest endeavor, she showed that anyone could look fabulous in a bikini, no matter what size.

Ashley created a swimwear line called Alexiss Swimwear as a way to make money and also send a message. Ashley’s Alexiss Swimwear has a body-positive mantra that underlines the brand.

The mission of Alexiss Swimwear is to deliver styles to the masses, regardless of size. Ashley’s swimsuit line has a patriotic message, with all suits made in the United States.

Ashley Alexiss talks about Alexiss Swimwear in Sports Illustrated

Ashley won a Sweet 17 challenge by Sports Illustrated in 2019, and she did an interview to accompany her shoot.

In the interview, Ashley talked about her struggles as a plus-sized model and opened up about her swimwear line.

Ashley explained, “I created Alexiss Swimwear because I wanted to fill the major size-inclusive gap in the market. I didn’t make it for just small women or curvy women, I made it for ALL women because beauty is not a size!”

Ashley continued, “This brand is a direct reflection of me and I just want women to have a quality suit and experience that they can trust to feel fabulous in.”

According to Ashley, she has involvement in every aspect of her company. She even funded Alexiss Swimwear herself with the money left in her savings account.

It looks as though Ashley’s investment paid off big time as the model continues to see success.