Model Ashley Alexiss is stunning in a revealing one-piece romper. Pic credit: @ashalexiss/Instagram

Ashley Alexiss is absolutely stunning with her killer curves and makes sure to stay busy with her career.

Earlier this week, the model shared a snap seemingly from a promotional campaign where she modeled a red pajama set.

The outfit was a one-piece romper with a plunging neckline and barely-there shorts, complete with red and black plaid fabric and repetitive red hearts.

The neckline and hem of the shorts were finished off with delicate lace, making Ashley a true Queen of Hearts.

Ashley’s hands rested on her hips, her long white manicure popping in the picture as the cinched waist of the outfit highlighted her curves.

Her followers were blessed with the shot as she shared it on her Instagram Story, overlaying Tayler Swift’s song Mastermind.

Ashley Alexiss’s skincare secrets

While Ashley is primarily known for her modeling skills and incredible curves, the model also has amazing, glowing skin in every picture she posts.

Life & Style reached out to Ashley to figure out how she keeps her skin looking so fantastic, and Ashley gave them her best tips.

Ashley began by telling them the basics: “I wash my face EVERY. SINGLE. DAY. I never understood just how important it was until my skin started getting flakey and caused my makeup to get patchy because of it.”

Sometimes, what she uses on her skin depends on how her skin actually feels. She noted, “I start with a tea tree oil exfoliant or a glycolic acid exfoliant depending on how my skin feels that day. I follow it up with a deep moisturizer and hyaluronic acid serum. Then, I use an under-eye cream followed up by a deep lip moisturizer.”

She bounces between two moisturizers as her favorites, often using Day Dream by Beauty by Dr. Kay or the Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer from First Aid Beauty.

Ashley Alexiss gets real about acne breakouts

Although some may experience a break in their acne when they grow older, Ashley’s 20s haven’t been the same for her.

She admitted, “Since I entered my 20’s, my face tends to break out more than it ever has.”

However, she does have her own tips to keep her breakouts under control. “I help combat them by getting a microneedling treatment once every one-to-two months and also using an acne spot patch. They’re awesome! Perfect to put on right before bed,” she revealed.

She added that her favorite face mask is Indian Healing Clay, which she tends to mix with apple cider vinegar to help clear out her pores a bit more.

Of course, one of the most important skincare products to have on hand is SPF, and it’s the one product that Ashley won’t go anywhere without taking with her.