Ashlee Simpson shows off rare photo of son Bronx Wentz, 13

Ashlee Simpson shared a rare glimpse of her 13-year-old son Bronx with her fans, and the singer’s firstborn is all grown up. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Ashlee Simpson recently gave fans a rare look at her firstborn child as she shared a peek at the 13-year-old son she shares with ex Pete Wentz.

Giving a little peace sign with her fingers while standing next to her teenager, who seemed to tower over his 5-foot 7-inch mom, Ashlee looked happy as the duo smiled for the camera while enjoying time in London.

Ashlee’s son looks like his dad in newest picture

Posting the new snap to her Instagram page for her respectable 1 million followers to admire, Ashlee appeared to be having a great time while sharing that she was out and about alongside Bronx, husband Evan Ross, and the couple’s 6-year-old daughter Jagger while tramping around England’s most famous city. The pair’s youngest son, 18-month-old Ziggy, was not pictured in the three-photo series but was undoubtedly not far away.

While Ashlee, whose equally-famous big sister is none other than singer Jessica Simpson, has posted a host of snaps of her daughter and the occasional drop of an adorable Ziggy capture, the last time fans got to view Bronx was when she shared a sweet pic of him for his birthday in November.

Looking more and more like his Fall Out Boy rocker dad, Bronx provided a dazzling grin while standing next to his mom and the fresh-faced teen sported curls for days underneath a trucker cap.

The photo captured the attention of fans and fellow celebs alike, even garnering a comment from the kids’ aunt and daughter of famed songstress Diana Ross, who is also the mother of Ashlee’s husband.

Tracee Ellis Ross, or Auntie Tracee as she is known to Ashlee and Evan’s children, wrote, “oh my Bronx looks so beautiful and grown up. We were just together. How!” while hairstylist Marissa Marino also echoed that sentiment, adding, “Omg Bronx is a full adult 😮.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @ashleesimpsonross/Instagram

Ashlee and Jessica recently painted the town red together

Back in April, Ashlee and Jessica got dolled up to hit up the town together for a much-deserved night off as they both have three kids each and assuredly stay quite busy with their broods and careers.

Pic credit: @ashleesimpsonross/Instagram

With Jessica sharing the hot snap to her own Instagram page, the sizzling sisters looked every bit the part of some hot mamas who were ready to have some fun.

Jessica flaunted her newly-trim physique in a tight bodycon dress with a mesh, peek-a-boo chest piece, while Ashlee was dashing in a pale pink blazer, a black top, and slacks.

The pair are known for being tight, as Ashlee revealed a few years ago that she had aspirations to make an album alongside her sibling someday.