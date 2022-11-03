Ashlee Simpson looks stunning in her flashy black attire. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Ashlee Simpson certainly turned some heads in her most recent share, as she glistened in her all-black ensemble.

The 38-year-old singer certainly didn’t hold anything back for the shot as she lightly lifted her dress, while showcasing her long, slender legs.

The Pieces of Me singer looked gorgeous as she stared out past the camera and into the background with the other hand gently resting on her hips.

In this particular photo, it was evident that Ashlee was traveling as she was captured posing away in a brown-colored hotel room.

Regardless of where she was, the singer looked phenomenal as she slayed in her shiny attire.

She was kind enough to share the mesmerizing shot with her 1 million Instagram followers.

Ashlee Simpson shows off her slender physique

As the singer lightly leaned up against the brown-colored hotel wall, her black sequin dress effortlessly glistened.

The dress was a beautiful, low-cut sequin maxi dress that hugged Ashlee’s slender and toned physique perfectly.

She styled the show-stopping dress with a pair of black open-toed platforms which gave her a little extra height.

Her orange-brownish hair was parted down the middle as she let the waves in her hair naturally fall along her back and down past her one shoulder.

She accessorized with a diamond ring and matched the ensemble with a set of fresh black nails.

It goes without saying, Ashlee completely nailed this outfit as she looked beautiful and rather elegant for the occasion.

Ashlee Simpson is now a creative director for Kempa Home

Ashlee recently announced that she’s teamed up with luxury vacation rental company Kempa Collection as the creative director for Kempa Home.

The singer expressed that the new Kempa Home launch collection will feature more than 500 classic and affordable pieces for any home, as she also included a discount along with the announcement.

In the post, the singer sat on one of the cream-colored sofas that would be featured in the launch.

She smiled at the camera as she crossed her legs and further rested her arm along the back of the sofa.

She wore a pair of bright green, wide-legged pants and styled it with a black oversized blazer that hung over the bottom of the couch. Ashlee then finalized the fit with a pair of black, chunky platform boots.

The singer’s bright-colored hair popped in the shot as it was dyed bright orange. Her natural light waves then naturally flowed past her shoulders and onto the black blazer.

Overall, the picture was a masterpiece and aesthetically pleasing.

Fans loved seeing the singer pursue her passions, as they fully supported the announcement. The post was well-loved as it secured over 9k likes.