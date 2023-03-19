Ashlee Simpson was one of the many celebrities who attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party this past week.

The Pieces of Me hitmaker attended the bash with her husband, Evan Ross, with whom she shares two children.

To document the occasion, Ashlee shared a number of snapshots on Instagram.

“Vanity Fair 💛,” she simply wrote in her caption.

In the span of four days, Ashlee’s post gathered more than 110 comments, proving to be popular with her 1.1 million followers.

Within the tags, she credited fashion stylist Natalie Saidi, designers TONY WARD, Martin Katz, and Sophia Webster, and makeup artist Janice Daoud for helping her achieve her glam look on the night.

Ashlee Simpson slayed her red carpet look

In an IG post consisting of four pics, Ashlee stunned in a shimmery yellow gown that featured silver jeweled detailing around the bust and on the straps.

The item of clothing was fairly low-cut and fell to the floor, covering her footwear.

Ashlee wore her long, luscious brunette locks down in waves and opted for dark red lips as well as eyeshadow and mascara.

She rocked acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of polish and accessorized with a dazzling necklace, dangling earrings, and rings.

In the first slide, Ashlee posed with one hand on her hip and the other resting beside her. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression while her hair draped in front of her shoulders.

In the following frame, Ashlee was photographed alongside her husband, Evan, who wore an all-black ensemble. While she sported the same stance, Evan stood next to his wife and looked in front.

In the third and fourth pics, Ashlee was snapped against a patterned wall. In the latter, she showed off her attire from the back, rocking an over-the-shoulder pose.

Ashlee Simpson modeled for Marc Jacobs’ bag line

It might have been a minute since Ashlee released some new music, but that doesn’t mean she’s not securing the same paychecks as before.

Earlier this month, the La La singer modeled Marc Jacobs’ Re-Edition Quilted Leather Stam Bag and was photographed by Harley Weir for the campaign.

As seen in the snapshot below, Ashlee opted for an edgy look, donning a black wig with a full fringe while holding onto the white leather bag.

Styled by Alastair McKimm, her outfit consisted of a dark denim ensemble with black high heels.

On the Marc Jacobs website, the designer bag retails at £1,625.00 ($1,978.00).