Ashanti twerks in turquoise bikini to celebrate 41st birthday in the Bahamas

Ashanti takes a break from her busy tour schedule to celebrate her birthday in New York and the Bahamas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Singer Ashanti jetted off to the Bahamas to conclude her 41st birthday celebrations with family and friends. She stunned in a turquoise bikini that showed off her curves and youthful physique.

Rather than celebrate her birthday for one day, the Foolish singer enjoyed the celebrations for over a month.

The singer’s commemorations started in New York, where she thanked her family and friends as she shared a photo of her dinner at an upscale restaurant and club on Instagram.

“Super overwhelmed with the birthday wishes. I’m grateful to God that I wake up to so much love…and so many blessings. Incredibly grateful for another year. One thing we’ve all seen is that tomorrow isn’t promised…” she shared with her 6.5 million Instagram followers.

“Being surrounded by friends and family, celebrating life is priceless. Thank you to each and everyone of you for all the love!!! I genuinely appreciate it from my heart,” she added.

The R&B singer maintains a busy schedule fitting in touring dates between vacationing and promoting the 2021 movie Honey Girls.

Ashanti rocks bikini in the Bahamas

Ashanti shared several photos from her luxury Bahamas resort, where she donned more than one stunning bikini.

In the photo above, she rocked a barely-there pink string bikini from the Keva J swimwear collection that would set you back $160 to get the look.

Onboard a yacht, Ashanti rocked a high-end turquoise bikini, which hugged her voluptuous assets.

The Olivia London Rio Beaded Bikini starts at $390; the Brazil carnival attire inspires the handcrafted piece.

The stunning singer shared a video from her birthday celebrations as she twerks to music on the luxury boat.

Ashanti is best known for her debut single Foolish and collaborative hit records Always on Time and What’s Love with Ja Rule and Fat Joe, respectively.

The 41-year-old singer’s music has stood the test of time as she still booked performing her hit records from the early 2000s. She recently appeared on DaBaby’s hit record Nasty alongside Megan Thee Stallion.

Ashanti’s DMs are filled with blue checks

It comes as no surprise that Ashanti has many secret admirers for her beauty, but many are celebrities.

While promoting her new movie Honey Girls, the singer spoke about the blue checks in her DMs in an interview with Black America Web.

“Baby!… Listen,” Ashanti said with a laugh. “It’s a sea of blue checks. It’s a sea of not blue checks. Nah, but it’s kinda crazy. It’s definitely a party going on in my DMs.”

The singer and actress turned the interest into business opportunities as one of the DM’s was from rap star MoneyBagg Yo.

“There were some really important ones that I answered, and they turned into records,” she said of the messages.

She added, “A mutual [friend] that put that together, then I got the phone call from Moneybagg, and we worked it all out.”

MoneyBagg Yo’s hit record Wockesha samples Ashanti’s Foolish, and she is set to record the remix with Lil Wayne.