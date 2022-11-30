Ashanti stuns with bright blonde hair. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

One of the first things that come to mind when people think of Ashanti is likely the fact that she is an incredibly talented musician.

The stunning artist has released several catchy and memorable songs throughout her career – and many of those songs have been accompanied by music videos.

In her music videos, Ashanti never misses a beat with her fashion, makeup, and hair choices.

These days, when she poses for selfie pictures or videos on social media, she maintains that same energy in every situation.

Ashanti recently shared a selfie video on social media wearing a revealing swimsuit that showed off her curves in the best possible way.

Not long before that, she promoted a luxury hotel brand that she chose to stay at during her time vacationing in Miami, Florida.

Ashanti looks fabulous in a Bob Marley swimsuit

Ashanti looked absolutely dazzling as she showed off her perfect curves in a Bob Marley-themed swimsuit. She sizzled in the one piece with its low-cut V-neck down the center and missing cutout pieces on the sides of her chest.

The swimsuit consisted of several colors, including black, grey, white, red, yellow, and green. On one side of her chest, Bob’s animated face was quite visible and easy to see.

Ashanti rocks a Bob Marley swimsuit. Pic credit: @ashanti/Instagram

On the other side of her body, his full name was printed in black letters. The three thin pieces of fabric that connected over her midsection were made of green, yellow, and red material.

Ashanti also had long acrylic nails painted in a color scheme that matched her swimsuit down to the last detail. The singer added a text block that said, “Soooo beautiful,” with a red heart emoji, prayer hand emoji, and a Jamaican flag emoji.

She accessorized with a pair of large silver hoop earrings but kept her makeup super minimal. Her dark black hair was pulled back into a slick bun or ponytail.

Ashanti shouts out Miami Beach Edition luxury hotels

With 7.4 million followers on the Gram, Ashanti is able to promote various businesses she uses. That includes Miami Beach Edition luxury hotels, who provide top-notch rooms and accommodations to people willing to spend top dollar for the comfort they offer.

In an October Instagram post (below), Ashanti seemingly endorsed them, posing for a mirror video in one of their beautiful hotel room bathrooms. She filmed the sultry clip in a pink bikini with tons of extra strings added throughout to help show off the details of her curves.

Ashanti’s caption said, “planned on having 2 days to myself on the beach after wrapping my movie… but this weather said you’ll be in ur room bookie [eye roll emoji] @miamibeachedition.”

The Miami Beach Edition luxury hotel room behind her looked pristine and flawless with a large mirror, white countertops, perfectly folded towels, a spacious doorway, and clean floors.