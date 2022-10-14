Ashanti pictured at a PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti event at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Ashanti looks better than ever as she celebrates turning 42 in a risque bikini.

Last year, the singer rocked a turquoise bikini in the Bahamas and enjoyed the day of her birth celebrations for over a month.

The Foolish singer reflected on a busy 2022 in which she shot two movies, wrote her first children’s book, and celebrated the anniversary of her debut album, Ashanti.

She also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and filmed two movies, proving she has no plans of slowing down.

In the caption of her latest Instagram post, the stunning singer opened up about heartbreak after thanking her supporters for the outpouring of love on her birthday.

“I must say my heart was pierced quite a few times.. but it healed and was filled with love again…” she wrote in the caption.

Ashanti shared three photos in which she posed on a picturesque beach in sunshades and a matching shell bikini.

The IG post racked up over 240,000 likes in a few hours. In the photos, she is accessorized with several bracelets and hoop earrings in the beautiful photoshoot.

Ashanti seemingly fires back at Irv Gotti

Ashanti opened up about heartbreak in her birthday post but did not mention any names.

Irv Gotti notably got the 42-year-old singer trending after he spilled the beans on their alleged relationship.

Ashanti laid a verse on the remix of Diddy’s song Gotta Move On with lyrics that were seemingly aimed at her former record label boss.

“It’s giving obsessed, it’s giving you stressed / It’s giving you pressed, it’s giving this n**** missing the best / But it’s been 20 years, please cry less / We can see you and your tears,” she sang in a snippet of the track.

Ashanti x Gotta Move On Remix pic.twitter.com/Pq4j3F7Y8l — ashantinews (@ASHANTINEWS) October 7, 2022

Irv appeared in BET’s new docuseries The Murder Inc. Story, which chronicles the rise of the record label which signed Ja Rule and Ashanti.

He faced the internet’s wrath for detailing his alleged romantic relationship with Ashanti 20 years ago.

Who is Ashanti dating?

Ashanti is notoriously private about her romantic life and was forced to deny dating rumors with Flo Rida last year.

She was notably in a relationship with rapper Nelly for 11 years and the pair was a power couple until they split in 2014. Since then, her love life has been a mystery.

In an interview with the British newspaper, The Metro, she spoke about how her approach to dating is about taking her time.

“It’s not too different, but what I will say is I’m more patient now than in the beginning. When you first start dating you’re like, ‘I want this to happen now etc,’ and I will admit I’m a tiny bit spoiled,” she said.

Ashanti continued, ”Sometimes I want my way, but as you get older, you have to understand it’s about compromise, sacrifice and just having patience.”