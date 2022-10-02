Ashanti stuns in a bright pink string bikini after wrapping up new movie

Ashanti dazzles and shows off her impressive physique in a pink bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Ashanti enjoys a short vacation in a stylish bikini after wrapping up her new movie.

The 41-year-old stunner donned a Barbie pink string bikini, looking better than ever.

There is a lot to say about Ashanti’s must-see bikini which features a triangle-cut top with a strap around her toned midsection.

The bikini bottom also features a crisscross design around her hips which accentuates her curves.

The Foolish singer shared a selfie video in a Miami hotel bathroom as she played with her curly brunette hair. The IG snap got a huge reaction with over 340,000 Likes and over 5,000 comments in 24 hours.

“🤨😤 planned on having 2 days to myself on the beach after wrapping my movie… but this weather said you’ll be in ur room bookie 🙄 @miamibeachedition,” she wrote in the caption.

Ashanti set to star and produce her romantic comedy

Ashanti reportedly produced the yet-to-be-named movie in which she portrays Lizzie.

Deadline reported last year that the movie will be filmed in Florida and the plot involves Ashanti’s character Lizzie requesting that her “Male of Honor” Marshall doesn’t bring his hated ex, Marie, to her wedding.

However, the lovesick Marshall brought her anyway, and Marie “does everything in her power to wreck Lizzie’s big day.”

It appears that the singer and actress is keeping details of the movie under wraps.

The stunning songstress released a children’s book earlier this year as well entitled My Name Is a Story.

On the music front, Ashanti has been performing her classic hit records and making appearances at clubs around the country all year.

Irv Gotti receives backlash for detailing the first time he kissed Ashanti

Ashanti was a trending topic in August when her former music collaborator Irv Gotti decided to detail their relationship.

The Murder Inc. Records co-founder discussed at length his fallout with Ashanti but caught backlash for detailing the first time he claims he kissed the singer.

“I’m separated from Deb. I’m on my own. And Ashanti’s coming to the studio every day and our friendship and bond is naturally growing,” Irv said in the trending clip, continuing:

“She used to wear these Juicy sweats and her ass was looking fat. Her ass was looking great. So, one day I was like, ‘Yo, I’ll take you home.’ She said, ‘Bet, cool.’ We are walking to her front door of her crib. She turns and says goodbye and I just kiss her and grab her ass and just mwah.”

He was accused of predatory behavior and being obsessed with Ashanti who did not respond to the interview.