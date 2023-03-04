Rising to fame in the early 2000s, R&B singer Ashanti remains a regular face on the entertainment scene.

The Always On Time hitmaker has been enjoying life on the road recently, booking show after show.

For her latest Instagram upload, she documented an outfit she wore for a recent concert. And in true Ashanti fashion, she completely slayed with her look.

Geotagging the post with Nashville, Tennessee, she informed fans where her most recent performance took place.

“Musically inclined,” Ashanti wrote in her caption, adding the music note and two different writing emojis.

In one day, her upload racked up more than 45,000 likes and over 910 comments, proving to be very popular with her 7.7 million followers.

Ashanti wowed in Versace

In an IG post with two photos, Ashanti stunned in a multicolored Versace bodysuit that featured the designer’s name across the front in white text.

The item of clothing was fairly low-cut and had a black pattern all over. Ashanti wrapped a black belt around herself and teamed the ensemble with fishnet tights.

The John Tucker Must Die actor wore the ensemble with metallic blue thigh-high boots and a fur coat of the same color.

Ashanti opted for large shades while accessorizing with gold hoop earrings, numerous chains, and rings. She pulled her long dark locks off her face, rocking a high ponytail.

In the first slide, she was snapped from head to toe in front of large artwork featuring musical notes. Ashanti leaned against the wall with her hood up, raising one leg while holding onto the fur garment.

In the next slide, she pulled her hood down and tugged at her ponytail. Ashanti parted her legs and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

She tagged designers Versace, Daniel’s Leather, Balmain, Jennifer Le, and her stylist Tim B.

Ashanti modeled her own PrettyLittleThing range

After making swimwear and bodysuits her staple, Ashanti partnered up with the fast fashion brand PrettyLittleThing in 2019 to release a clothing line that embodied her personal style.

Throughout the campaign, Ashanti promoted and modeled various pieces from the collection. As seen in the snapshot below, she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a green swimsuit with a unique cut-out around her toned stomach.

Jumping on board with the brand appeared to be a no-brainer for Ashanti as the star told The Voice in 2019 that she loves “that PLT is all about women and embracing every woman’s shape, size and colour. It’s all about women empowerment!”

The PrettyLittleThing brand debuted in the United States in 2016. According to FootWearNews, the brand had a demographic consisting of 16-to-30-year olds, with 13 million registered customers as of 2019.