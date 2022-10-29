Ashanti wears a robe as she gets ready for her music video. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Fans of Ashanti have been waiting for her to drop new music since her 2014 album Braveheart. That long wait is now over with the release of her latest single, Falling for You.

The 42-year-old R&B diva released the new song in late October and filmed a new video to go with it. To promote her new music, Ashanti posted a video on Instagram with the song playing in the background as she was getting ready to cohost an episode of Entertainment Tonight with Nischelle Turner.

In the Instagram post, Ashanti is first seen getting her makeup done by a male artist. She is sitting in the hotel room chair and has a white robe that shows plenty of curves.

She also has rollers at the end of her hair. She then gets up, walks over to the room’s patio door, and opens the curtains before stepping outside.

After taking a stroll on the patio in the white robe and fluffy white slippers, Ashanti is seen inside her room, opening the doors to the bathroom and leaving them open just a crack. After giving a knowing look, she turns around and takes the robe off, showing her bare back, but stops at her waist.

The next part of the video shows Ashanti fully dressed in a gorgeous, short, black and white dress, exiting the bathroom. The dress had psychedelic designs all over it. She paired it with a pair of black strappy sandals.

Ashanti then poses for her 7.3 million followers before walking through the room.

Ashanti opens up to Angie Martinez about Irv Gotti

After Irv Gotti first spoke on his 20-year-old romantic relationship with Ashanti on the documentary The Murder Inc Story, Ashanti was mum about the topic, refusing to give the subject any of her attention. But after Irv doubled down on the claim during an appearance on Drink Champs and provided further details, Ashanti decided it was time to address Irv’s claims.

Ashanti sat down with Angie Martinez on her podcast IRL and stated that Irv flat-out lied about their relationship. In the interview, she detailed the years of emotional and verbal abuse and manipulation she says she received at the hands of her former label owner.

She also said that 52-year-old Irv refused her studio time after learning about her relationship with rapper Nelly. Ashanti and Nelly dated on and off for 11 years.

Ashanti’s possible reference to Irv Gotti on Diddy’s Got to Move on Remix

After Diddy saw Irv Gotti’s Drink Champs interview, he reached out to Ashanti to ask if she would like to be featured on the remix of his song Got to Move on.

In an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Diddy said about his decision to include Ashanti, “I just felt Ashanti – because I think music and art give you a chance to speak your mind when it comes to the love territory. After I saw Irv do his thing, I thought, ‘you know, sis may want to express herself on this song.'”

Ashanti agreed to get on the remix, and people speculated that her verse was about Irv Gotti. In her verse, she said, “It’s giving obsessed, it’s giving you stressed / It’s giving you pressed, it’s giving this n***a missing the best / But it’s been 20 years, please cry less / We can see you and your tears.”

In addition to Diddy, rapper Fat Joe also came to Ashanti’s defense after Irv’s Drink Champs interview. He also called out JaRule for not defending his former label mate during the Drink Champ’s interview.