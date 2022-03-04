Ashanti poses in incredibly popular Mugler catsuit with mesh cutouts that show major cleavage

Ashanti returns on tour to perform her hit records in the UK. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Ashanti leaves little to the imagination as she stuns in a see-through catsuit in a new photo.

The singer has maintained her slim, curvy figure for over two decades since she first broke out on the music scene.

She was featured on Fat Joe’s What’s Luv? and Ja Rule’s Always on Time before releasing a string of her own hit records.

The R&B singer’s songs have proven to be timeless as she continues to enjoy success performing her catchy tunes worldwide.

Ashanti stuns in the popular Mugler catsuit

Thierry Mugler, who passed away earlier this year from natural causes, continues to be an influential figure in fashion.

Ashanti is the latest to don the popular Mugler catsuit in a new Instagram post. The Foolish singer shared a series of photos with her Instagram followers posing in a hallway while wearing the sleek look.

Ashanti opted for a black and white Mugler catsuit that featured sheer cutouts. The outfit was long-sleeved with bicolor paneling from the waist to the ankles.

Ashanti went with bold, large silver hoop earrings for accessories and three equally large Cuban link chains.

She also wore sizeable black square sunglasses from Celine with her long brunette hair in a half-up top knot.

The beautiful singer added a few inches with Manolo Blahnik’s black suede ankle-strap sandals.

Ashanti maintains her figure with two cheats days a week

The singer recently celebrated her 41st birthday donning a stunning bikini in the Bahamas. The singer and actress keeps her slim figure by eating what she wants two days out of the week.

“To have balance, you have to eat clean, and you have to work out,” she said to People magazine, adding: “you have to allow yourself at least two cheat days so that it doesn’t become too strict.”

Ashanti also revealed in the interview that she adheres to the pescatarian diet, which involves eating a vegetarian-style diet that includes seafood.

“I cut out a lot of meat. I think again, self-health and self-awareness are so important. All of that stuff is so important to maintaining your body, knowing what’s in your food, the GMO’s and the chemicals, and I’m super aware of this stuff.”

Dieting is only one-half of the equation when it comes to staying in great shape for the singer. Ashanti also told the publication about her strict workout regimen.

“I have a trainer and we try to go five days a week when I’m home and then when I get to another place, he’s texting me a workout or he’ll FaceTime me and say, ‘Are you still in the bed?’ We try to keep it going.”