R&B singer Ashanti is known for her sensational glam moments and continues to slay us with her fashion.

The Foolish hitmaker, who has enjoyed a career in entertainment for over two decades, is very active on social media and likes to keep her fans constantly updated.

Whether it’s a red carpet appearance, a live performance, or an announcement about new music, the Grammy Award-winning star is constantly feeding her followers with content.

For her latest Instagram post, Ashanti wowed in a fiery number, which certainly didn’t go unnoticed on the timeline.

In the span of four days, her upload racked up more than 421,000 likes and over 6,100 comments, proving to be insanely popular with her 7.6 million followers.

For her caption, Ashanti kept it short and sweet, putting the cherry and water emoji.

Ashanti turned up the heat

For her latest share, Ashanti looked smoking hot in a red, two-piece dress made out of silky material.

The top half of the attire was a bra-style crop top that was low-cut at the front and featured criss-cross straps. The second half consisted of a matching high-waisted skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Ashanti teamed the ensemble with open-toe lace-up heels while accessorizing with large hoop earrings.

For her hair, she sported the majority of her long dark locks down, wearing the rest in a mini bun.

In an upload consisting of three images, Ashanti posed at the end of a staircase for all the shots. In the first and third slides, she placed one hand on her hip and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the second pic, however, Ashanti gazed down while placing each of her feet on two different steps.

In the tags, she credited fashion designer Michael Costello for the dress, the photographer Networkingz, and jewelry designer Simone I. Smith for helping make everything come to life.

Ashanti collaborated with PrettyLittleThing

Those that have been following Ashanti on social media for some time will be aware of her clothing collection with online retailer PrettyLittleThing in 2019.

The John Tucker Must Die actor released a variety of products with the brand that included jumpsuits, swimwear, and matching two-pieces, to name a few.

“So many people have asked me to do a swimsuit line and I never really took it seriously. So when I got the call from Umar, I said ‘wow this could be something amazing,'” she said in a press release (via Sustain Health) at the time of its launch.

“PrettyLittleThing is huge and exudes women empowerment, celebrating all women, shapes, sizes, colors and cultures Infusing music and fashion has always been perfect. I just felt like this was a perfect fit at the perfect time. I love the demographic and I love celebrating women!” she continued.