Ashanti has a lot to be grateful for, and she reflected on this fact in a recent social media share.

The stunning singer, whose career has spanned over two decades, enjoyed some well-deserved time off after putting in work on tour.

The What’s Luv songstress took to her Instagram to share a jam-packed carousel with her 7.6 million followers on the platform.

The pictures showed Ashanti lounging in various locations on a palatial estate.

She received a lot of love for the photos, with over 191,000 likes and numerous comments.

The chart-topper took a walk on the wild side with a stringy bikini featuring animal print patterns.

Ashanti stuns in paradise in a colorful bikini

Ashanti was a vision in a blue bikini that combined animal prints with perfection.

The first image featured Ashanti wearing reflective sunglasses, which she held with one hand.

Ashanti’s turquoise bikini top featured a mixture of prints with zebra on one side of the bodice and cheetah on the other.

As for the string bikini bottoms, they featured zebra print with gold hardware hanging on each string. Ashanti paired this ensemble with a semi-sheer caftan draping on her elbows. She also rocked massive gold hoop earrings that complemented her gold-rimmed shades. The songstress posed on a porch overlooking bluish-green ocean waters and blue skies.

The second image saw Ashanti lounging on a piece of pool furniture with a smile. She held her phone far away as she looked at something that appeared to make her laugh. Behind her was a huge mansion with large windows and modern architecture.

A swipe right revealed Ashanti appearing to go in selfie mode with the sun shining down on her glowing skin and an arm above her head, looking like a model.

Her caption read, “Heavy on the gratefulness 🇧🇸 🙏🏽🌴☀️.”

Ashanti’s pescatarian diet

It’s obvious from the photos that Ashanti takes care of her figure.

She previously told PEOPLE about her dietary choices before the release of her film Stuck.

Ashanti explained, “I cut out a lot of meat. I think again, self-health and self-awareness are so important. All of that stuff is so important to maintaining your body, knowing what’s in your food, the GMOs and the chemicals, and I’m super aware of this stuff.”

As for specifics, Ashanti explained that she followed a pescatarian diet.

She allowed herself a few cheat meals each week, opting not to go overly strict.

Ashanti’s choice to use moderation in her diet has clearly worked wonders for the beauty, who looks better than ever.