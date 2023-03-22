Ashanti enjoyed a luxury vacation and had her curves out in a stunning bikini.

The singing sensation spent some time on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi and stayed at the luxury beachfront Rixos Premium.

In a series of photos, Ashanti posed in a green bikini and a beach robe.

In the first photo, the Foolish singer certainly got hearts racing as she posed with one hand on her waist and one leg in front of the other.

Her curves glistened in the sun, and she accessorized the swimsuit with large dangling gold earrings and oversized sunshades.

The R&B star gave another confident pose in the second snap in which she posed with her legs crossed and hands on her thighs with a serious facial expression. The image also revealed her gorgeous ankle bracelets and stylish slippers.

The rest of the photos in the Instagram carousel only got better and quickly racked up over 500,000 likes.

Ashanti shows curves in a green bikini

In the third snap, Ashanti looked into the distance, which showed her hourglass figure as she seemingly posed with one hip pushed out a little more.

In the fourth photo, Ashanti gave another snap from the seated position on a fountain and shared a short video of her best walk for the final slide.

In another Instagram share, Ashanti showed her floating breakfast, but it was hard to notice the food as she looked incredible in the orange swimsuit while she soaked up the sun.

“Floating breakfast in Abu Dhabi 🧡 @clubpriveuaebyrixos @rixospremiumsaadiyat 📷 @_networkingz,” she wrote in the caption.

In the photos, Ashanti kept her face partially hidden behind a large sunhat as she posed beside the mouthwatering breakfast.

Ashanti is excited about her upcoming film role

Ashanti joins Beverly D’Angelo, William Baldwin, and Xander Berkley in the upcoming drama No Address.

According to Deadline, the upcoming movie is about a community of homeless people resisting eviction from their encampment.

Ashanti shared a screenshot of the story and revealed that the role in the movie would be a new challenge for her.

“So excited……..I’ve never played a character like this before..”Violet” is an Iraq war vet who suffers from PTSD and has turned to drugs as a coping mechanism..which leads her to become homeless,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram share.

The movie is directed by Julia Verdin and is shot in Sacramento, California.