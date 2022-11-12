Ashanti stuns in a revealing black and yellow bodysuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Sammi/AdMedia

Ashanti is touring and showing her fans why she is the princess of R&B. The Foolish singer was recently in Brisbane, Australia, and gave her 7.3 million Instagram viewers a behind-the-scenes look at her attire for the show.

In the post on her Instagram story, the 42-year-old wore a large pair of black shades and thin silver hoops. She had on a sizeable diamond-studded rope chain with a studded A charm hanging from it.

Ashanti wore a revealing black and yellow leather bodysuit that was unzipped, long-sleeved, and had a black lace bra underneath it.

Ashanti also wore stockings underneath the bodysuit and a pair of long gold boots, pulling the look together. Her hair was in a high ponytail.

In another clip on her story, Ashanti is shouting out her makeup artist for the evening, Shannon JJ Williams. She said in the caption, “Best makeup artist in Brisbane. You did an amazing job!! Thanku!”

Ashanti then moved to Sydney, Australia, where she wore a similar bodysuit/bra combo. This time, her clothing was white and gray.

Ashanti prepares for her Brisbane show. Pic credit: @ashanti/Instagram

Ashanti’s new song Falling for You on Apple Music

Ashanti released her new song in late October titled Falling for You.

She also released new visuals for the hit, dropping it on Apple Music.

That video reached number one on Apple Music R&B videos, and the singer was totally excited.

In an Instagram post, Ashanti said, “Ayyyeeee we just hit #1 on @applemusic R&B videos!!! Much love y’all Thankuuuuu keep streaming!!!!”

Ashanti’s new song is about falling out of love with the wrong man. She co-wrote the song with Yung Bleu.

Fat Joe was asked if he slept with Ashanti after defending her

After Irv Gotti’s infamous interview on Drink Champs, where he claimed he had a romantic relationship with Ashanti, Fat Joe defended her on an Instagram Live video, saying that he felt Irv’s comments were disrespectful.

Fat Joe sat down with the ladies of Red Table Talk and said that a friend asked him, “Yo, why’d you jump out and defend Ashanti like that?” He then continued by saying the friend asked if he and Ashanti were romantically involved. Fat Joe said he was “flabbergasted” by the accusation.

Fat Joe explained that Ashanti had been his sister for over 20 years, and Irv was his brother.

“I’m not trying to disrespect Irv. I’m talking about the situation,” the Lean Back rapper said.