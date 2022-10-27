Beau Dunn at the Art of Elysium 10th Annual Black Tie Heaven Gala in January 2017. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Beau Dunn looked stunning as she attended Veuve Cliquot’s 250th-anniversary party with Solaire Exhibition in Los Angeles this week.

The model and celebrity artist looked terrific wearing a pink strapless minidress with puffed off-the-shoulder sleeves by Solace London.

She accessorized her sweet look with nude patent pumps by Miu Miu and the statement La Pausa Lifesaver Bag from Chanel’s 2019 Cruise Collection.

The 35-year-old wore her hair scraped back into a chic knot and wore pretty pink blush and lipstick to complement her outfit.

Beau shared a carousel of images on Instagram with her 868K followers and captioned the photos, “A magical night celebrating @veuveclicquot 250th anniversary honoring renowned female artists! ✨🥂 #SolaireCulture.”

Beau smiled as she arrived at the event and posed for photos throughout the night with her friends.

Beau Dunn arriving at Veuve Clicquot’s 250th Anniversary With Solaire Exhibition in Los Angeles in October 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Beau Dunn gives birth to twin babies

Beau and her husband, James Fay, welcomed a little boy, Finn Dunn Fay, and a little girl, Bella Dunn Fay, into their family. The twins were born prematurely via a surrogate at 32 weeks, both weighing just over 5lbs each.

Beau opened up to PEOPLE to explain her reasons for using a surrogate. She told them, “After years of battling multiple health issues, the healthy arrival of our twins feels like a miracle. It has been important to me to share my experiences with not being able to carry myself due to numerous health issues. I felt my path was very different than most, as many people associate surrogacy with fertility issues as opposed to other health issues that can complicate pregnancy.”

She has been sharing photos of her newborns on social media, most recently showing them taking part in a photoshoot, dressed in tiny knitted outfits. Bella, in particular, was ready for Halloween, sporting a mini mermaid costume. Too cute!

Beau Dunn and her babies dress up as dragons

It seems that the whole family is getting in the Halloween spirit, with Beau, James, and the twins all wearing matching dragon costumes.

The family wore Night Fury onesies, which some people will recognize as Toothless, from the DreamWorks movie How To Train Your Dragon.

The costumes were in aid of the last episode of the Game Of Thrones franchise, House Of The Dragon, on HBO. In the photos Beau shared on social media, she held the two babies while James hovered in the background and wrote, “Mother of baby dragons 🐉⚡️🤍 Happy @houseofthedragonhbo Finale!” Cute!