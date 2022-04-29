Ariel Winter stuns in ‘favorite’ bikini showoff

Ariel Winter poses close up. Pic credit: @arielwinter/Instagram

Ariel Winter is looking drop-dead gorgeous as she flaunts her bikini body in a pool piece she claims is her “favorite.”

The sitcom star, who remains in the news since Modern Family ended in 2020, posted a quick AMA Instagram Story ahead of the weekend, one seeing her answer burning questions from fans – one of them was about her favorite bikini.

Ariel Winter reveals ‘favorite’ bikini

Ariel has been fairly quiet on social media over the pandemic, but she did pop up bikini-clad back in August 2021. Today was her chance to revisit the cute bikini she wore last summer, also offering a little more info.

Posting in selfie mode, the girl behind Alex Dunphy stunned as she showed off her toned figure and healthy curves. Ariel posed in a hallway and showed off the 30 pounds she dropped in 2019 while in a very skimpy and multicolor bikini.

Going patterned, strappy, and with an open chest panel showing a fair amount of cleavage, the actress highlighted her toned legs, flat stomach, and curvy hips, also showing off her signature porcelain skin.

Winter, who has rocked red, raven, and blonde locks over the past years, was here back to strawberry blonde. “Not sure if it’s ever been done but ama,” text read, with the fan asking “favorite [sic] bikini?”

Ariel Winter takes a bikini selfie. Pic credit: @arielwinter/Instagram

The original makeup-free shot, seen below, gained over 600,000 likes as Ariel shared it last year. She’d posed outdoors, telling fans: “Does anyone else love games (especially board games) as much as we do? 😅”



Ariel shares her swimsuit body in the wake of major trolling, largely centering around her weight in the past. She was also bullied online after losing weight in 2019, as she switched antidepressants.

Ariel Winter had fans making nasty weight comments

Opening up to Teen Vogue after the ordeal, the actress revealed that fans had accused her of using the medication to induce weight loss.

“A lot of people commented on my post like, ‘No, she changed her antidepressant because she wanted to lose weight,’” she said “No! I thought every medication I was on, I was going to stay at that weight, and that was fine. It had nothing to do with that.”

“I get so many DMs [asking] ‘What medication are you on? I want to lose weight; I want that medication.’ What I would really like for people to understand is, every medication affects everyone differently. We’re all made differently. Everything is different,” the Don’t Log Off star added.