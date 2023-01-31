Ariel Winter just celebrated her 25th birthday in Las Vegas, and it looked like a night to remember.

The Modern Family actress stunned in a gorgeous green strapless dress as she stole the show on her special day.

The beautiful birthday girl hit up Sin City with friends and family to celebrate a quarter of a century on this planet.

Ariel treated her 5 million Instagram fans to a three-part carousel featuring her adventures.

Her post quickly received love from fans and followers, with 50 thousand likes in under 30 minutes.

It appeared that Ariel started her new age off the right way, with parties, people, and fun.

Ariel Winter turns 25 at Wynn Las Vegas

The first picture showed Ariel with her hands on her hips in a strapless green gown. The gown stopped at Ariel’s thighs, with green embellishments decorating the garment.

The talented actress smiled with her platinum blonde hair cascading past her shoulder with a center part. Ariel sported sparkly makeup with lined eyes, lavish lashes, and rosy cheeks.

Behind Ariel, a group of personal cheerleaders celebrated the star. On each side of the picture were energy drinks and fruit garnishes, showing what the night had in store.

The second shot featured the cocktail waitresses holding signs that read Ariel’s name in her luxurious VIP section.

Finally, Ariel showed the view from up top as she danced in a DJ booth, overlooking the masses, who danced energetically.

As Ariel revealed in her caption, she had the pleasure of celebrating in her favorite city, Las Vegas. She was sure to tag Wynn Las Vegas for hooking her up on her special day.

Ariel’s caption read, “25 years + 2 days old Thank you so much @xslasvegas @wynnlasvegas @jasminmedar 🎉🎉🎉🎉 Celebrated 25 with my favorite people in my favorite city ❤️.”

Ariel Winter’s non-dieting diet

As it turns out, Ariel doesn’t believe in dieting. Instead, she tries to be kind to herself, allowing a splurge or cheat day with moderation.

She told E! about dieting, “I can’t stick to them. It just doesn’t work for me. I believe, you know, you eat everything that you want in moderation, you know, if you can, if you’re not allergic, whatever.”

Ariel continued, “Anything you can in moderation. I think it’s best, that way you’re not like, really wanting something you can’t have and like, you absolutely tell yourself you can’t have it when, you know, you probably could, just in moderation.”

It seems Ariel has things figured out as she continues placing great importance on her mental health.