Ariel Winter pumps iron in tight spandex shorts

Ariel Winter posing close up. Pic credit: @arielwinter/Instagram

Ariel Winter is staying fit as she pumps some iron in the gym and shouts out her trainer.

The sitcom star has made a bit of an Instagram return this fall after staying relatively quiet on the platform, and a new video shared ahead of the weekend offered an insight into what she’s been up to.

Ariel posted in a colorful and tight look as she showed off her fitness and her figure.

The Modern Family alum was all smiles in a tiny and skintight pair of multicolor tie-dye shorts. She sat on a gym bench while pulling at two lateral suspensions, working her upper body hard and seeming to enjoy herself.

The actress also sported a baggy pink tee with a fun waist knot detail, plus crisp white sneakers and socks.

Ditching the makeup and looking a little flushed from the effort, Ariel also showed off her super blonde locks – the actress made 2020 headlines for switching to a fluffy blonde look and is seemingly keen to enjoy it again. In a caption, Ariel name-dropped Mack Fit, also responsible for training reality star Draya Michele.

“What I mean by “yes” when @mackfit asks if I’ve been working out on my own on vacation #fitness,” she wrote. A major celebrity was also featured as Ariel chose singer Britney Spears’ music for her workout.

Ariel Winter admits she isn’t always the keenest gym goer

While celebrities like Khloe Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez seem keen to get the spandex on as soon as they wake up, Ariel has revealed that hitting the gym isn’t necessarily her favorite activity.

“I think working out is really important for your physical health,” she told E! in 2019, adding that while she thinks mental health has its importance, she values physical health, too.

“While I am not the most excited to put my workout clothes on and go and do that, it is really nice, when you leave, you feel better…I just want to build muscle,” she added.

Ariel Winter looks stunning after weight loss

That same year, Ariel made headlines for dropping weight after switching her anti-depressants. The actress was trolled over the weight loss, with haters suggesting she had shed the weight via drug use.

As to food, Ariel seems to come with a healthy mentality. “I believe, you know, you eat everything that you want in moderation,” she continued.