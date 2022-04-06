Ariel Winter pantless in thigh-highs with Playboy twist

Ariel Winter posing at the 2019 Emmy Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Ariel Winter ditched her pants and threw on the thigh-highs for a stunning Instagram share over the weekend, one earning the sitcom star over 250,000 likes.

Posting for her 4.9 million followers, the Modern Family alum stunned in a gallery of cute snaps bringing in some Playboy action – honoring the famous magazine and its bunny, Winter posed both indoors and out, also turning her fans upside-down with glee.

Ariel managed to pull off cute and sexy as she posed in a pastel pink and rainbow-adorned sweater, but with no pants and those boots, the 24-year-old was upping the ante.

Ariel Winter sizzles in thigh-highs

Opening all rosy lips and with her signature red locks down, Ariel smiled for the camera while showing off her oversized and girly-colored sweater, one boasting PLAYBOY written across the front, a cute rainbow with red hearts near it, plus a cartoon bunny.

The L.A.-based star rocked heavy makeup and defined brows for a glam finish, then returning for a peek at her toned pins as she switched to a sunny balcony setting and showcased her black thigh boots.

Further photos showed the girl behind Alex Dunphy pouting as she posed by segmented wood walls – Ariel closed her gallery with a sweeping head turn as she sent the camera a piercing gaze and heart-melting smile.

“Gallery of [bunny emoji] and [broken heart],” she captioned the post, one immediately catching the attention of Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney. Of course, boyfriend Luke Benward also swooped in, leaving his girlfriend three heart-eye emoji, also returning to drop three mermaid ones. Swipe for all the photos below or skip the jump for more.

Ariel Winter lands new gig after Modern Family

Winter was already making headlines towards the start of the pandemic as she starred in quarantine-set Indie movie Don’t Log Off. The latest sees the actress replacing former Disney star Demi Lovato in upcoming NBC comedy pilot Hungry, something she announced on Instagram back on March 7. Sharing a red carpet shot of herself and tagging Deadline, Winter wrote:

“I am SO EXCITED to join the ‘Hungry’ fam ❤️ I love this show and everyone involved so I couldn’t be happier or more ready to get to work. Guess you could say I’m hungry 😉 lol. (Cringe) puns aside, I want to say a special thank you to the beyond lovely @jeffgreenbergcd for championing me and giving me the opportunity to be included in something special once again.”