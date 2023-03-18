She may be known for her role as bookworm Alex Dunphy on the hit sitcom Modern Family, but Ariel Winter is a fashion chameleon in real life.

The talented actress has never shied away from themed posts, and St. Patrick’s Day provided the 25-year-old with the perfect opportunity to dress up.

Recent posts saw Ariel living it up in Las Vegas with game-themed attire for a few nights of celebration.

Ariel took things up a notch for St. Patty’s Day, delivering another fashion win.

On Friday, Ariel posted a five-part Instagram post with her 5 million followers, showcasing her blonde bombshell look. She received 113,000 likes and countless comments for her efforts.

In alignment with the March 17th holiday, Ariel also incorporated the color green throughout her post.

Ariel Winter enjoys St. Patrick’s Day with green-themed social media share

The captivating series of photos featured Ariel at her best, posing in various ways as she donned a black and green top. She paired the outfit with matching green eyeshadow — even finding a green room as her backdrop. Each photo in the series captured Ariel’s vibrant spirit and eye for detail.

In the first image, Ariel closed one eye and blew a kiss, revealing her glittery eye shadow and rosy cheeks. The selfie saw the blonde beauty glowing with natural light while posing from a green room.

The second shot showed the room with vibrant green grass visible through a massive window.

Next, Ariel took a selfie with her boyfriend, Luke Benward, with the couple smiling and staying close.

Ariel closed out the carousel with another stunning selfie, highlighting her natural beauty.

Ariel’s caption was filled with green emojis for the festive day.

She wrote, “🍀💚 obviously a big green girl 💚🍀 #happystpatricksday #stpatricksday #green.”

As Ariel fans may be aware, the actress has adopted an attitude of body positivity and self-love. Additionally, Ariel has used her hair colors as a form of self-expression.

Ariel Winter promotes John Frieda

Ariel has been a big fan of changing her hair color — changing her tresses from brown to red to purple. She managed to use this to secure an influencing deal with John Frieda.

In a sponsored post by John Frieda, it seemed Ariel chose a favorite color, striking a pose as a beautiful blonde.

She posed with John Frieda Violet Crush for Blondes Conditioner with Violet Pigments, which prevents brassy coloring and promotes long-lasting color for the high-maintenance shade.

Her caption read, “#ad Blondes have more fun😉 + also require more maintenance. The @johnfriedaus Violet Crush Shampoo + Conditioner is my at-home go-to to keep this summertime blonde fresh and bright since I can’t get into the salon as much🥺! Check it out at @target 😍#ForHairThatDemandsAttention #BringOnTheBlonde.”

Fans can purchase the John Frieda product for $10.99 at Target.