Ariel Winter in skimpy bikini for Vegas bachelorette

Ariel Winter posing close up. Pic credit: @arielwinter/Instagram

Ariel Winter is rocking her bachelorette bikini as she updates her Instagram with major party action.

The Modern Family alum posted photos of herself partying it up, also showing off her healthy curves as she surprised her five million followers. Ariel doesn’t post too often and the updates can be sporadic.

Tagging herself at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas, the sitcom star sizzled in a low-key way as she shared indoor shots of herself and her sister. Bikini-clad club girls surrounded both, and a big sign with CHANEL was also visible.

Ariel was out to celebrate her sister Shanelle Gray’s bachelorette. The 24-year-old was all smiles as she rocked a red bikini top and black tassel miniskirt, adding practical flat sandals for an unfussy finish.

A swipe right better showcased the former ABC star’s figure as she smiled for the camera and showed off her signature red locks.

In a caption, Ariel tagged the venue and her sibling, writing: “Thank you so so so so so much to @encorebeachclub @jasminmedar @wynnlasvegas @marshmello for making my sister’s bachelorette so special! We are beyond grateful and obsessed with EBC and Wynn/Encore!!!!!!!!!!!! We had the best time and can’t wait to come back 🥹😍🎉🥰 I love you @shanellegray ❤️ #letsmicahshanelleafaulkner.”

Ariel Winter calls sister her ‘rock’

Ariel and Shanelle are close amid a damaged relationship with their mother, Chrystal Workman. Ariel has even lived with Shanelle and credited her for filling her mother’s shoes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers. I was lucky enough to have an unbelievable sister who raised me to be the woman I am today. I wouldn’t be anywhere without her love and guidance. She’s my rock and my best friend in the entire world. There’s no one more loving, caring, smart, and beautiful inside and out as Shanelle Gray❤️,” she wrote in 2017 while sending her sister major love.

“She’s the best mom, wife, sister, friend, and business woman in the world:) Skylar, Parker, David and I are beyond lucky. Thank you for all you are. You are so appreciated and loved,” she added.

Ariel Winter leaves Hollywood after paparazzi pressure

Earlier this year, Ariel made headlines for ditching L.A. after the paparazzi’s intrusion became way too much.

The actress and boyfriend, Luke Benward, left Hollywood without indicating where they had decided to move.