Ariel Winter in sheer bodysuit is a ‘little chili pepper’

Ariel Winter posing close up. Pic credit: @arielwinter/Instagram

Ariel Winter is a spicy little chili pepper as she proves she’s pure fire in a sheer bodysuit.

The sitcom star has been relatively quiet on Instagram since leaving Modern Family back in April 2020, although when she posts, it’s always a hit.

Ariel has made headlines this summer for emerging back into the public eye as she attended former costar Sarah Hyland‘s wedding. Now, she’s back for solo action as she highlights her killer figure and goes playful with her caption.

In a post on Thursday, the girl behind character Alex Dunphy showed off her fabulous curves as she sizzled in a sheer and lacy black bodysuit that showcased some skin.

The former ABC star drew attention to the weight she dropped back in 2019.

Ariel posed while seated and smiling, and her caption indicated that the image was a throwback from her recent Las Vegas travels. “Just a little 🌶 who misses Vegas,” she wrote.

Ariel had also dolled up via discreet makeup that accentuated her cheekbones. She rocked her signature flame-colored locks down, with a red lip completing the glam look.

She posed with a black evening bag accessorizing her embellished and leaf-patterned bodysuit.

Ariel’s weight loss made headlines as she revealed it was a result of her switching antidepressants, although media outlets were just as filled with reports of trolls challenging Ariel on it.

Speaking on Red Table Talk, the actress stated, “I got called a fat s**t when I was 13. That was rough. Because I had gained weight and my body changed, I had to wear different outfits, and I wore a dress that had cutout here.”

“From them, they’re like, ‘How did you go from being Alex Dunphy to being like a w***re trying to be sexy. You’re 13. You’re a horrible role model. What’re you showing people? You got so fat. Now, on TV, you look so fat,’” she continued.

Ariel Winter is off-the-grid after L.A. departure

Closing on a more confident note, the actress said that she was still “on a journey” when it came to body image.

“Just because I feel like I look good. I look like a snack or an entrée,” Ariel also shared.

In 2022, the Don’t Log Off star made headlines for quitting L.A. after the paparazzi intrusion was too much. Ariel and boyfriend Luke Benward have not indicated where they have moved to, although the paps definitely won’t be snapping Ariel outside grocery stores like they used to.