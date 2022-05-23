Ariel Winter in plunging corset with fairy magic

Ariel Winter posing close up. Pic credit: @arielwinter/Instagram

Ariel Winter is stunning in a tight and plunging corset while spreading a little fairytale magic online. The sitcom star remains a firm favorite with her 4.9 million followers despite Modern Family having ended in 2020 – given how little she posts these days, Monday’s photos likely cheered fans up.

Showing off her curves and glammed-up style, Ariel shared a large gallery to kick off the week.

Ariel Winter stuns in new corset photos

Posing close up and backed against a plain studio wall, Ariel sent out a cute smile and a cleavage flash as she modeled a low-cut and sleeveless corset in blue and orange satin.

Driving fans to swipe for a better view, the former ABC star flaunted her minuscule waist in the busty number, also highlighting her hips as she posed hands to her waist and peeping a pants look to offset the corset’s prints.

Also wearing an attractive gold chain necklace, the Don’t Log Off actress sported warming blush on her high cheekbones, a rosy-pink lip, plus her signature red locks worn down and crimped.

Ariel even leaned in for one shot, better showcasing her flawless makeup – anyone reaching the end of the gallery then saw the TV favorite in dark brown and leather pants. A fairy wand emoji was the only caption.

One reason for Ariel’s recent low-key Insta presence may be the fact that she’s packed up and left Hollywood. The 24-year-old has ditched her L.A. home, opening up on her decision while speaking on the Quitters podcast.

“Part of the reason I always hated L.A. is because I have been followed by paparazzi for a very long portion of my life,” she said. “And I really, really dislike having my space invaded. I don’t like pictures of me when I haven’t signed up for pictures of me. I don’t like feeling watched. I’ve always just wanted to live a very, very normal life, just have a normal existence.”

“Everywhere I went, someone’s taking my picture,” Ariel continued.

Ariel Winter reveals L.A. exit details

Ariel has proven one of the pandemic’s most-photographed celebrities when it comes to grocery shopping. She’s even been photographed showing her generous side and handing cash to a homeless man outside a CVS.

Likely referencing boyfriend Luke Benward, Ariel further stated: “People have always been like, ‘You don’t like L.A., why don’t you just move’… and then I just randomly looked and decided why not. We sold our cars, got an Escalade to fit all the dogs for the drive, put my house on the market, and sold my house.”