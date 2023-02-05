Ariel Winter is 25 and feeling alive as she celebrates a quarter century on this Earth.

The Modern Family star went big for her birthday, celebrating in Sin City at the Wynn Las Vegas.

Ariel treated her 5 million Instagram followers to a six-part carousel highlighting her special day.

The latest share came less than one week after her first birthday post, a fact Ariel referenced in her caption.

As it turns out, one birthday post wasn’t sufficient to commemorate the big day.

And neither was one birthday dress because Ariel’s latest post unveiled a different look than the sparkly green gown she shared earlier in the week.

Ariel Winter celebrates 25th birthday at Wynn Las Vegas

Ariel started the carousel strong, striking a pose with her Vegas-themed birthday cake. The beautiful blonde rested her elbows on the marble table that housed her birthday cake. A glimpse of Ariel’s birthday dress was visible, with spaghetti straps and a sparkling gold bodice.

In front of Ariel, the cake looked almost too beautiful to eat. The cake had two layers, with a white ribbon frosting and playing cards built into the dessert. Each layer was lined with poker cards, and there was a poker chip cake topper with Ariel’s age. Finally, there were edible dice cubes surrounding the cake at the base.

A swipe right showed the extent of Ariel’s accommodations and decorations, with balloons lining the ceiling.

Ariel also posted the birthday card she received from Delilah. Delilah, of course, is the premiere fine-dining stop at the Wynn Las Vegas.

Finally, Ariel shared an elevator selfie with a black crop top and lacy jeans. The birthday girl had a festive hat atop her head as her platinum blonde tresses fell past her shoulders.

Ariel has been notoriously quiet about her personal life, especially since she finished filming Modern Family. Therefore, a glimpse into her life can be a rare experience that fans likely appreciated.

Ariel Winter’s beauty secrets

Even Ariel has a makeup secret or two, and she got specific in an interview with Glamour.

According to Ariel, her eyebrows were one of her most important features. As Ariel revealed, she goes makeup-free most days but always takes time to fill in her brows.

Ariel explained, “I don’t wear a ton of makeup daily, but I do like to fill in my brows if I’m just hanging out.”

The actress also referenced her changing hair colors and the necessity of a moisturizing oil like argan.

She continued, “If I add oils to my hair and moisturize, it makes it a lot easier to dye and go back to those colors.”