Ariel Winter looked stunning in the throwback photo she chose to commemorate her friend’s birthday.

The 24-year-old actress directed her throwback and shoutout at her best friend, Heather Catania. Catania is a social media expert, and based on Winter’s shoutout, it seems the two struck up a close friendship.

In the throwback photo, Winter and Catania were seen out on the water in a sailboat. Winter posed with one arm resting on Catania’s shoulder while Catania grasped her hand.

The two were all smiles as they leaned in together for the photo. Winter looked stunning in her white button-down, collared shirt.

The actress, whose natural hair color is dirty blond, was in her redhead phase in the throwback photo. She changes her hair color frequently, switching between red, brunette, and blond.

Meanwhile, Catania wore a dark denim jacket, gold hoop earrings, and a gold bracelet for the boating adventure with Winter.

Ariel Winter gave sweet birthday shoutout

Winter paired the photo with a caption filled with heartwarming birthday wishes and sentiments. She started by wishing Catania a “Happy birthday” and calling her a “beautiful, amazing queen.”

Winter’s caption only got sweeter as she continued and described how lucky she was to have Catania in her life. She indicated she doesn’t know what she would do without her friend.

She ended the birthday wish with a promise that the two would be celebrating together soon.

Winter also shared a follow-up post with another throwback photo. In this photo, Winter and Catania posed while sitting down with some desert terrain visible in the background behind them.

Winter wore a simple white t-shirt tied in the front in a knot and wore her hair tied up for the photo. Meanwhile, Catania wore a dark tank top with a bead necklace.

In the caption of the photo, Winter indicated that they needed some updated photos but that they’re usually “too busy vibing” to capture any.

Winter opened up on beauty routine

In the throwback photos, Winter looked as stunning as ever with her gorgeous hair and flawless skin. She recently opened up to Glamour about her beauty habits and routines.

Winter explained that on a typical day she only spends about 30 minutes getting ready. However, for an event, it could take one or two hours of preparation.

Fortunately, she has a special selection of “getting-ready” music that she listens to during her routine and it includes Billie Eilish and Cardi B.

Winter mainly focused on how she does her hair and the products she uses for it. She revealed she struggles with having very thin and straight hair.

As a result, she said she tends to have her hair professionally done and likes to go with a tousled textured look or even curls. However, she does still care for her hair and swears by argan oil or coconut oil for healthy hair. She explained that adding oils to her hair makes it easier to dye and to switch between colors, as she is prone to do.

Winter also stated that the one beauty rule she swears by is to always do your brows. Even though she doesn’t wear makeup daily, she still always fills in her brows.

She also explained she draws some of her hair and style inspiration from Los Angeles, California and New York.