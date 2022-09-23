Ariel Winter in braless sundress for ‘sitcom intro’

Ariel Winter posing close up. Pic credit: @arielwinter/Instagram

Ariel Winter is going full sitcom as she shares a new video to her Instagram.

The Modern Family alum has largely been keeping under the radar since ditching L.A. to live away from the paparazzi this year, but she hasn’t left her social media followers in the lurch.

Posting on Thursday, Ariel shared a fun video that included a variety of outfits.

Ariel, best known for starring on ABC sitcom Modern Family until its April 2020 end, opened indoors and got artistic as she sat in front of a wooden easel and painting.

Stunning the camera in a printed sundress, Ariel turned around to face the lens while looking a little surprised and with a brush in her hand. She then laughed and waved.

Next up came footage of Ariel with blonde hair and walking outdoors while in a light sports bra and brandishing a tennis racquet.

Also included was a fun moment as Ariel posed from her bathroom and wearing a turban towel and sweats, with the video closing showing Ariel in a plunging and braless sundress in earthy tones as she tried her hand at a puzzle.

The post was promoting comedy series Reboot, which premieres later this month on Hulu. In a caption, Ariel wrote: “#HuluPartner what my sitcom intro would be like✨ go check out @rebootonhulu @hulu @stevelevitan #rebootonhulu.”

Ariel has not left her acting career behind since Modern Family ended. She has since starred in indie movie Don’t Log Off, and was cast in the TV series Hungry. She’s also got indie feature Pools in post-production.

Ariel Winter still best-known as Alex Dunphy

Much like Jennifer Aniston, who struggled to shake her Rachel Green character from the sitcom Friends, Ariel remains best associated with Modern Family, a series that also propelled the likes of Sarah Hyland and Sofia Vergara to fame.

As to documenting her real life online, Ariel does do it, but she’s a little cautious.

Ariel Winter talks social media

“I would like for [people] to, of course, see the real me. But … I know that’s not really feasible. It’s rough sometimes, people being like, ‘I don’t know anything about her at all.’ That might be because I don’t put it out there as much,” she told Teen Vogue.

Ariel also spoke to the outlet about social media trolls who teased her about her mental health and her weight. In 2019, Ariel dropped weight after switching her anti-depressants, although trolls were quick to suggest the weight loss was a result of drug use.