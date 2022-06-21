Ariel Winter in braless spaghetti straps for late-night drinks

Ariel Winter posing close up. Pic credit: @arielwinter/Instagram

Ariel Winter is enjoying late-night terrace drinks with a message.

The Modern Family alum addressed her 5 million Instagram followers with a hint of shade as she posted last night, and her photo wasn’t a showoff.

Ariel Winter throws slight shade during terrace drinks

The photo showed the girl behind Alex Dunphy snapped candidly as she raised a cocktail glass to the camera.

Neither smiling nor frowning, and looking like she was mid-speech, Ariel showed off her curvy figure in a peachy-pink and braless jumpsuit, going thin-strapped and with a stringy bow detail at the bust.

Rocking dyed blonde hair, Winter sat in a wicker chair amid a cosmopolitan outdoor bar area – the star has recently left Los Angeles after complaining the paparazzi was too much to handle.

Ariel also showed off a mean manicure as she wrote: “[cheers emoji] to 5 million people finding me (or probably my dogs) interesting enough to follow.”

A #tbt confirmed the photo was old. Fans have left over 200,000 likes.

Ariel has stayed relevant since Modern Family ended in 2020. Shortly after the popular sitcom finished, Ariel starred in the quarantine-set movie Don’t Log Off, one also seeing her make her directorial debut. The latest brings her teaming up with Scream star David Arquette for The Quarry horror video game.

“David Arquette and I worked together years and years and years ago when I was like 12,” she told Digital Spy. “We did some charity events together, and he was always super cool.” The former ABC face added: “So, we had met before, and when I saw he was going to be in the game, I was like, ‘Oh my god, reunion! This is awesome!'”

Ariel Winter stays low-key after L.A. departure

Ariel has not revealed where she and boyfriend Luke Benward have moved to. Saying that she hates having her privacy “invaded,” the actress told the Quitters podcast: “I don’t like pictures of me when I haven’t signed up for pictures of me. I don’t like feeling watched. I’ve always just wanted to live a very, very normal life, just have a normal existence.”

Ariel last posted photos of herself on June 9, as she flaunted her legs in a burnt orange coat-style minidress. “Swipe for a surprise,” she wrote as the gallery eventually led to a video of one of her dogs.