Ariel Winter in braless leggy beach wrap is ‘forever an island girl’

Ariel Winter sunned herself in a flirty beach wrap as she sipped from a pineapple. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Ariel Winter got in touch with her tropical side as she appeared to enjoy some downtime away from the cameras.

The 24-year-old Modern Family alum and pal to co-star and newlywed Sarah Hyland got in some final sun-soaking in the first days of autumn as she looked to be enjoying a little me-time, months after the pilot for a new show entitled Hungry was pulled by NBC.

The actress looked fresh-faced and beautiful as she went completely makeup free for her latest Instagram snap, showing off glowing, smooth skin.

Ariel could be seen sitting perched at the end of a poolside deck chair, the leg of an unidentified man sticking out behind her, presumably that of her longtime boyfriend, Luke Benward.

Keeping her blonde hair pulled up in a messy bun, some pale pink shaded resting just above her forehead, Ariel gave fans a look at her vacation fashion as she rocked a cute, strapless, leggy beach wrap.

A refreshing-looking pool spread out in the background, and palm trees dotted various areas around the resort.

Ariel gripped a giant pineapple in her hands, a fruity bouquet of edible arrangements blooming from the top with a straw attached for sipping whatever beverage lay inside.

“Forever trying to be an island girl🍍🌺,” she captioned her holiday snap.

Ariel Winter’s fans gush over her latest braless post

Ariel garnered the immediate attention of her adoring fans following her post, with many finding it hard to contain their excitement over her tropical look.

“For gods sake, nobody tell the Island Boys, they’ve had their 15 minutes,” one follower exclaimed.

Pic credit: @arielwinter/Instagram

Another wrote “Queen” for a simple yet clear celebration of the young star’s new Instagram share.

“Most beautiful island girl ever! ❤️,” another person wrote, with others following suit with, “😍😍😍beautiful,” “Cute 🥰❤️,” and “Fire pictures 🔥🔥🔥🤩🤩🤩🤩❤️❤️.”

Pic credit: @arielwinter/Instagram

Ariel has recently been kicking her social media presence up a notch, sharing a slew of new updates within the last few weeks, with her most recent one prior to her vacation shot being a fun take on her version of what her own sitcom intro would look like.

Ariel Winter rocks spandex and low-cut dresses for sitcom intro

Three days ago, Ariel got into her comedic side as she hilariously created a montage of what her own personal sitcom would look like.

Starting off sitting at an easel while wearing a stunning, low-cut floral dress, Ariel held a long paintbrush in her hand and looked at the camera with a huge smile before appearing to laugh and point to her artwork.

Next, the actress could be seen carrying a tennis racket while sporting a spandex top as she showed her back to the lens before turning to give a coy smirk and a wink.

She then cut to herself fresh out of the shower, a towel wrapped around her hair and body as she smiled and waved before donning some baggy flannel attire with a backward cap as she wielded a clunky leaf blower around the yard.

For her final snippet, Ariel propped herself at a table and looked to be working hard on a puzzle that lay in front of her, looking summery and fun in a spaghetti strap sundress.