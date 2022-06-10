Ariel Winter delights with shirtless coat surprise

Ariel Winter posing close up. Pic credit: @arielwinter/Instagram

Ariel Winter told fans there’d be a “surprise” – and there was. The Modern Family alum is fresh from a stunning gallery on Instagram, one posted Thursday night and for her 4.9 million followers.

The sitcom star had gone for a leggy and plunging coat look, also rocking the shirtless trend as she flashed her cleavage and offered fans the most adorable closure.

Ariel Winter stuns in shirtless cute with a swipe surprise

Ariel opened looking sassy and sweet as she posed by doors and painted brick. The former ABC face stood with her hands on her hips while modeling a burnt orange and sash-belted coat – Ariel teased hints of her cleavage in the shirtless look, also peeping her toned legs.

Wearing warming blush as she smiled all rosy-cheeked, Winter sent out a direct gaze as she drove fans to swipe, with a caption reading: “Swipe for a surprise.”

Fans then saw the TV favorite in the same look for three more photos, but it all switched up in the final slide, where Ariel shared a video of one of her dogs.

Hashtags of #ootd, #fashion, and #dogsofinstagram were used as Ariel also threw in emoji (including an orange one).

Ariel has gained over 70,000 likes for her share. The 24-year-old tends not to post too often – in fact, with 2022 news that she’s ditched living in L.A., it looks like she’s keeping a lower profile. Earlier this year, the girlfriend of Luke Benward made headlines for saying she was forced to ditch Los Angeles after being chased by the paparazzi was proving too much. The actress was regularly photographed at the grocery store – often, in the parking lot.

Ariel Winter left L.A. after paparazzi became too much

Speaking on the Quitters podcast, Winter revealed:

“Part of the reason I always hated L.A. is because I have been followed by paparazzi for a very long portion of my life. And I really, really dislike having my space invaded.”

“I don’t like pictures of me when I haven’t signed up for pictures of me. I don’t like feeling watched. I’ve always just wanted to live a very, very normal life, just have a normal existence,” she added.

The girl behind Alex Dunphy has not disclosed where she, boyfriend Luke, and the couple’s dogs have moved to. “People have always been like, ‘You don’t like L.A., why don’t you just move?’ … And then I just randomly looked and decided, Why not? We sold our cars, got an Escalade to fit all the dogs for the drive, put my house on the market and sold my house,” Ariel concluded.