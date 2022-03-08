Ariel Winter comments on new NBC role in Hungry, replacing Demi Lovato

Modern Family star Ariel Winter found a new role. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Modern Family actor Ariel Winter will be making a return to the sitcom world. The 24-year-old actor replaced Demi Lovato in the NBC pilot Hungry.

Winter spent 11 years playing Alex Dunphy in the ABC sitcom Modern Family. She went on the star in numerous television and movie projects, including lending her voice to the lead character in the children’s program Sophia the First.

Other roles include starring in the animated flick Mr. Peabody & Sherman as Penny Peterson and Smurfs: The Lost Village as Smurf Lily.

Ariel Winter comments on new role

The actor shared a screenshot of a Deadline article about her latest comment onto Instagram. Winter wrote, “I am SO EXCITED to join the ‘Hungry’ fam.”

“I love this show and everyone involved so I couldn’t be happier or more ready to get to work. Guess you could say I’m hungry lol. (Cringe) puns aside, I want to say a special thank you to the beyond lovely @jeffgreenbergcd for championing me and giving me the opportunity to be included in something special once again,” she added.

The actor went on to thank “Jeff & Allen,” the Hungry team, NBC, and her team. She concluded, “I’m just filled with gratitude.”

Deadline insinuates that the transfer of roles was amicable, reporting that Lovato stepped down from the role after being attached to Hungry for “almost a year.” The show is scheduled to begin production in the next week.

Hot in Cleveland creator Suzanne Martin will be writing and executive producing the upcoming series. Also joining as executive producers is Demi Lovato and Scooter Braun. Directed by James Burrow, the series follows a friend group who have “food issues.”

The description further reads that they will be “helping one another as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better.” Starring alongside Winter is Emmy winner Valerie Bertinelli (One Day at a Time), stand-up comedian Gabriel Iglesias, Ryan McPartlin (Chuck), stage actor Alex Brightman, and Ashley D Kelley.

Winter shows off her dogs

Winter has a longstanding reputation as a dog lover. She does ample charity work to help dogs in need and she has a few of her own.

Her Instagram tends to be filled with pictures of her pups which she often hashtags as Dogs of Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) In a recent series of snaps, she shows herself at the bottom of a literal dogpile. The actor wrote, “this is what time to yourself looks like as a dog mom.”



She went on to type-out a fictional conversation that she had with her dog. Winter continued, “me: I’m gonna take a quick nap / dogs: yay we’re gonna take a quick nap.”

Hungry has not set a release date.