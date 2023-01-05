Ariel Winter is celebrating a special anniversary with a heartfelt message as the beautiful actress commemorates her love for her boyfriend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Ariel Winter has a lot to be grateful for, and she shared one of her biggest reasons with fans: Her boyfriend.

The Modern Family alum shared an affectionate picture with her man as the two stood outside with autumn decorations in the background.

Ariel treated her 5 million Instagram followers to a rare post celebrating her love for her longtime partner.

As Ariel revealed in the post’s caption, she and her boyfriend, Luke Benward, have been together for three years and three months. Because of the big anniversary, Ariel shared a loving throwback from a few months ago at a pumpkin patch.

The image showed Ariel as she embraced her man, pivoting her body toward him and placing one hand on his waist.

The actress stood on her tippy-toes, rocking white platform sneakers as she smiled at her boyfriend. He faced her, wearing head-to-toe black with hints of red.

Ariel Winter shows love to Luke Benward on their anniversary

Ariel’s bleach-blonde hair was in loose waves that cascaded down her back and glowed under the sun.

She sported a white flowy shirt with floral designs featured throughout and a plunging neckline. She paired the feminine shirt with skintight brown leather leggings, adding a definite fall vibe to the shoot.

Directly behind the lovebirds was an old-school truck with hay bales and pumpkins on the rear. Further back in the distance was an establishment selling pumpkins and potential customers perusing the crops.

Ariel’s caption read, “3 years and 3 days with my poots.” She also posted some love-themed emojis at the end.

Although three years and three days is not the typical anniversary milestone that couples celebrate, it’s clear that the two are madly in love.

Ariel Winter’s diet includes moderation

Some individuals deprive themselves of sugar and carbs, but Ariel Winter isn’t one of those people.

The actress spoke with Hola! about her dieting philosophy and food choices.

As Ariel explained, she likes to eat everything in moderation, including pasta and dessert.

Ariel said, “I believe, you know, you eat everything that you want in moderation, you know, if you can, if you’re not allergic, whatever.”

She continued, “Anything you can in moderation I think it’s best, that way, you’re not like, really wanting something you can’t have and like, you absolutely tell yourself you can’t have it when, you know, you probably could, just in moderation.”

With a healthy approach to eating and a stable relationship, 2023 might be the best year yet for Ariel.