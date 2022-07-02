Arianny Celeste wows fans with revealing trikini

UFC Octagon girl Arianny Celeste shared another scorching photo with fans. Pic credit: @ariannyceleste/Instagram

UFC Octagon girl Arianny Celeste wowed her admirers ahead of the MMA promotion’s big event as she displayed herself in a wild patterned trikini for a series of captivating images.

The former Playboy and Maxim cover model had fans reacting in various ways as they showed their appreciation for gorgeous photos that offered a tease of her revealing visual display in the unique item.

Celeste shared the latest images to promote her exclusive content just before appearing at UFC 276 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Arianny Celeste poses in beautiful trikini

Arianny Celeste is known for her victories in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but not for fights. Instead, she’s won the World MMA Awards Ring Girl of the Year award multiple times, showing her beauty and dedication to working with the promotion.

She’s been part of the UFC since 2008, and after taking a brief break to give birth to her first child several years ago, she’s returned to appearing at various fight events alongside fellow Octagon girl Brittney Palmer.

Taking to her Instagram this week, she showed off another sizzling example of why she’s won those Ring Girl of the Year awards. Arianny wore a dazzling trikini from Jemine Swim Deluxe known as the Pop Animalier as she posed in a chair outdoors.

The patterned item features eye-catching brown, tan, black, white, and yellow splashes with hints of green and a wild cheetah print, with a revealing cut across her chest area.

Arianny, also wearing a matching scarf headband, bold red lipstick, and gold bracelet, provided fans with two different photos to gawk at, including a close-up as she shoots a serious stare at the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Cruel summer. 🥵🔥,” she wrote in her caption, advising fans they could see more from the photo set at her exclusive content website.

Fans show admiration for Arianny’s photo series

Arianny Celeste has racked up quite the fanbase thanks to her popularity within the UFC world. As of this writing, her Instagram account has 3.2 million followers, a similar total to former UFC star Paige VanZant. The large following allows them to draw attention to anything they post, especially bikini or lingerie images.

That was especially the case for Arianny’s latest share featuring the stunning trikini. It accumulated over 21,000 Likes and nearly 400 comments from diehard fans.

“Absolutely gorgeous and beautiful as always 💖 ❤️,” one admirer wrote in praise of the photos.

Pic credit: @ariannyceleste/Instagram

One individual proclaimed Arianny the “baddest ring girl of all time,” which many of her loyal followers probably agree with.

Pic credit: @ariannyceleste/Instagram

Another fan commented that whenever someone asks when they started watching UFC, they tell them it was when they switched to the channel it was on and saw Arianny Celeste.

Pic credit: @ariannycelest/eInstagram

Fans will see Arianny on their TV screens for Saturday night’s UFC 276 event featuring Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier in a Middleweight Championship bout. Additional fights include Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC Featherweight Championship and Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena in a Welterweight bout.