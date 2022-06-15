Arianny Celeste shows off tight pink leggings and sports bra in booty workout video

Arianny Celeste at PrettyLittleThing Los Angeles Office Opening Party in Los Angeles, California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Model Arianny Celeste is well known for working with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as a ring girl and her sizzling photoshoots for calendars, social media, and exclusive content. Often she’s wearing skimpy bikinis, lingerie, or other jaw-dropping outfits.

In a brand new video, the 36-year-old Octagon girl and mom showed fans and followers how she stays in shape with a workout to keep her assets fit while rocking a sleek pink sports bra with stylish leggings.

She also delivered a hilarious comment about why it’s so important for her to continue working out, and it’s not necessarily for just looking good while working in the UFC or modeling jobs.

Arianny Celeste works on booty in new clip

Working out goes beyond just losing weight for many people, including UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste. In her latest Instagram video, she shows off part of her gym routine while also talking about her inspiration.

She wears a pink sports bra with tight pink leggings featuring a pattern. The leggings by Koral, known as the Exceed Foliage High Rise in dusty rose, use Koral Foliage technology as their fabric, consisting of 77 percent Polyamide and 23 percent Elastane. The leggings provide compressive and UV protection and sell for $110.

While Arianny speaks to the video viewer at the start of the clip, it soon shows her in workout mode as she’s kicking a punching bag or doing some reverse lunges using kettlebells.

“At this point in my life, I’m not working out to look skinny. I work out so that when other people look at me, they think, ‘Damn, I bet that b***h carries in all of her groceries in one trip,” the voice-over says in Arianny’s clip.

“Strong > skinny @koral 💗💪🏼,” Arianny wrote in her caption, with hashtags including “#fitmnessama,” “#healthymama,” and “#momswhoworkout.”

The latest workout clip has brought Arianny over 4,000 Likes, and 100-plus comments, as many friends, followers, and fans showed their admiration for the hardworking mother and model.

The 36-year-old looks fantastic, thanks to her commitment to the gym. In October 2020, she welcomed her first child, son Raiden Beckham King, with photographer and actor Taylor King.

Arianny drops promo clip for exclusive content

As a model, Arianny doesn’t just offer her own annual calendar or pose for Instagram, but like other UFC ring girls or MMA stars, including Brittney Palmer and Paige VanZant, she’s got exclusive content.

Arianny shared a clip ahead of the workout video in which she’s rocking a cow pattern cowboy hat, revealing a red top and black cut-off jean shorts with some stylish red boots.

Her clip has the words “I would never wear that out” written across it, with Arianny delivering a lipsynch of another funny comment.

“OK, well, that’s you. But on the other hand, me? I’m gonna turn up,” the voice-over says.

The above post collected over 16,000 Likes and 180-plus comments, with Arianny directing people to her OnlyFans page in the caption.

“Dressing up is the most fun part. Check out my OF page if you don’t believe me,” she wrote.

Arianny wore the above outfit when she headed out to see Shania Twain in concert along with her friends, fellow UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer and Meg Jackman. She shared a video of “Girls night,” including footage of Shania’s performance set to her hit Man! I Feel Like A Woman!

As of this writing, Arianny offers her OnlyFans page free to subscribers who have signed up for the website. In addition to Instagram and OF, she has an official TikTok and can be seen working at various UFC fight events as an official ring girl.