Arianny Celeste shows off bra in open sweater for new jewelry show off

Arianny Celeste happily poses in her bra and jacket showcasing her new jewelry. Pic credit: @ariannyceleste/Instagram

Arianny Celeste looked breathtaking as she posed in only a bra and sweater as she promoted her jewelry line.

The 36-year-old beauty is quite a busy woman as she has involved herself in a variety of different career paths over the years.

However, Arianny has proved that she can succeed at anything she puts her mind to as she does so with ease.

Arianny has juggled the responsibility of being a mom to her son Raiden, while simultaneously working in her modeling career as well as her long-time gig as a UFC ring girl.

Recently, the model founded Girlfriend Box jewelry, which is beautiful yet reasonably-priced jewelry for any occasion.

It goes without saying that Arianny is quite established as she is a woman of endless talents.

Arianny Celeste is stunning as she poses for her new jewelry collection

Arianny Celeste recently treated her 3.2 million Instagram followers with a gorgeous picture of herself as she posed in only a teddy sweater which was completely unbuttoned.

The model looked happier than ever as she smiled away for the shot. Arianny was holding onto her brown and cream-colored teddy as a brown ribbed twist bra peeked behind it.

She paired the teddy with a matching cream-colored beanie which had a yellow smiley face printed on the front.

Arianny’s skin glistened as she rocked black eyeliner, blush across her cheeks, and a glossy pink lip.

She accessorized with some of her gold jewelry as she wore an array of necklaces that were perfectly layered down her neck and chest.

One of the pieces that inevitably stood out was the long, shimmery gold snake that glistened while it hung low on her chest.

She captioned the photo, “Sweater weather @girlfriendbox jewelry!🤩Plan your gifts ahead of time and get 25% off with code Early25!! Www.Girlfriendbox.com.”

Arianny Celeste becomes one with nature

In a recent Instagram Story, Arianny was captured sitting on a tree in the middle of the forest.

The model wore only her bright orange bathing suit along with a pair of taupe-colored combat boots and white socks.

She showcased some of her other new pieces in her collection as well.

Her long, layered necklaces looked amazing on her as the gold complimented her complexion perfectly.

Arianny looked undeniably stunning as she treated her fans with a photo with all around great views.

Pic credit: @ariannyceleste/Instagram

The photo was quite mesmerizing as Arianny certainly knows how to turn some heads.