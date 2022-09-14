Arianny Celeste in skimpy bikini for Mexico trip after UFC 279

Model Arianny Celeste at the PrettyLittleThing Los Angeles Office Opening Party in California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com//Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste took off for an excursion to Mexico following UFC 279 and showed fans the skimpy bikini she wore as part of her getaway.

The 36-year-old model displayed a light green two-piece consisting of a top with large shoulder straps and tiny bottoms, which included unique thin ties around her waist.

Arianny posed for two photos in her Instagram carousel post with beautiful ocean water in the distance as she sat on a comfortable sofa to enjoy the outdoor scenery.

The first image provided a close-up as she rested an elbow on the back of the lounge furniture and kept her other hand on her ankle as she bent one knee across the seat.

In a second photo, Arianny kneeled on the sofa with both hands on her knees as she tilted her head to the side and smiled. In both pics, she had her long locks cascading down to create gorgeous visuals for her fans.

“Feliz,” she wrote in her Instagram caption, adding emojis for a heart and the Mexican flag.

Along with the pics above, Arianny shared a quick video clip in which she’s relaxing on a seat in some comfy clothes, including a jean jacket, black leggings, a black top, sneakers, dark shades, and a hat.

Her clip is set to a mix of Drake’s song Hotline Bling and hits at the line, “Ever since I left the city.” At that moment, Arianny removes her hat and places it over the camera.

The scene shifts to Arianny vacationing in Mexico, now rocking that light green bikini as she sits in a chair and takes in the beautiful environment for her trip.

Fans react to Arianny’s Mexico bikini

As of this writing, Arianny Celeste has over 3.2 million followers on Instagram and collected over 18,000 Likes on her post featuring the light green bikini Mexico. There were also over 250 comments from fans admiring the images.

“Absolutely beautiful and amazing woman,” a fan’s comment said in reaction to the bikini shots.

Pic credit: @ariannyceleste/Instagram

“The most beautiful mermaid in the sea 😍,” one fan remarked about Arianny’s latest photos.

Pic credit: @ariannyceleste/Instagram

“You’re forever incomparably beautiful,” another of her fans commented, adding that she is a “Queen” and “woman crush forever.”

Pic credit: @ariannyceleste/Instagram

UFC star reacted to his viral clip with Arianny

Arianny is among the ring girls for UFC, which also include Brittney Palmer and Camila Oliveira. Fans often see them at UFC events presenting round cards outside the Octagon during the fights.

Several months ago, Arianny made headlines due to a viral video, as she was seemingly locking eyes with UFC fighter Ciryl Gane.

The viral moment occurred during the weigh-ins for UFC 270 as Gane was preparing to battle Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight title fight. As Gane had turned away from the weigh-in spot, he appeared to be making eye contact with Arianny. That moment went on to get millions of views on YouTube.

However, Gane has since reacted to the video and fans’ reactions to it, claiming he wasn’t looking at Arianny.

“I didn’t see it [as that] because you see me turn [around] but it was for my coach, not the ring girl,” Gane said per Mirror’s report. “That’s why it makes the video a little bit funny, because when you look at it you think I look at the girl and she looks at me, but no. I don’t know if my wife saw it, but it’s OK.”