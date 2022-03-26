Ariana Grande wears tiny black and white mini dress in new pictures

Ariana Grande sports a mini dress and shares some news. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Ariana Grande is following in the footsteps of Rihanna, at least when it comes to her beauty line.

Weeks after Rihanna’s announcement that Fenty Beauty is available at Ulta Beauty, Ariana’s r.e.m beauty will also be in more than 1,000 Ulta Beauty stores.

Ariana wears a tiny black and white cutout dress in new pictures celebrating the news. Ariana’s new pictures are the latest from a series of promotions for Chapter Two of her makeup line.

Her comments section is full of praise and encouraging emojis.

Ariana Grande wears a tiny black and white cutout dress to celebrate Ulta launch

Ariana’s newest pictures have a black and white theme – with white earrings, a white manicure, and a white headband that matches.

She wears a black and white mini cutout dress and black, patent leather, knee-high boots by Prada. Ariana is outside, and the night lights shine in the background.

Her signature light-colored eyeshadow stands out in contrast with her glossy lips. Ariana holds up a bright orange Ulta bag in one of the photos.

She carries a white mini purse.

She writes in the caption, “@r.e.m.beauty lands in @ultabeauty 4.17 and i look like I’m about to miss my cue for ‘problem’.”

Pic credit: @arianagrande/Instagram

She tags her hairstylist Josh Liu, her makeup artist Ash Kholm, and her fashion stylist Mimi Cuttrell in the pictures.

Pic credit: @arianagrande/Instagram

Her makeup artist Ash Kholm writes, “You are everything!!!” GOTMIKK, the drag queen who did a collaboration with Ariana for her YouTube wrote, “GORGE.”

“wingin’ it” with ariana grande and gottmik | r.e.m. beauty

Watch this video on YouTube

Ariana posts some cute snaps of her precious puppy, Toulouse, for dog lovers. She tags her husband, Dalton Gomez, in the dog pictures.

Ariana Grande releases a new palette for r.e.m beauty

The announcement that r.e.m beauty will be available in Ulta comes after the singer released a new palette.

Ariana tells British Vogue, “We’re expanding the r.e.m. range with three new palettes. There are so many fun, statement colors in them – there’s some really great ’60s colors in the Midnight Snack palette. I love to use [eyeshadow] to create a cat eye or negative space cut crease.”

Fans can purchase any of the three Midnight Shadow palettes, five shades of metallic gel eyeshadow, a clear eye gloss, and false eyelashes. Her first collection, which she calls Chapter 1, has 11 makeup products, mostly for the eyes.

R.e.m beauty is available in Ulta Beauty on April 17.