Ariana Grande stuns in braless bow crop top

Ariana Grande is promoting r.e.m beauty wrapped up as a present. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Ariana Grande is wrapped in a bow for her latest r.e.m beauty campaign.

The pop star and mini mogul has been focusing on her latest business venture and using her famous face to promote her line.

The photo appeared on the social media page for r.e.m beauty, and the products used on Ariana were listed in the caption.

The Thank U Next singer looked into the distance with a gray background, causing her bandeau-style crop top to pop against the neutral backing.

Ariana’s top was iridescent purple with spaghetti straps and a large bow across the bodice.

Ariana rocked fake lashes and a beautiful green shade on her lips. She sported rosy cheeks and a glossy pout with some highlighter to complete the look.

The light hit Ariana’s bronzed skin beautifully and showed off the highlight on her nose.

The caption read, “Featured products: #fullnightssleep cooling blurring undereye balm #midnightshadows eyeshadow palette in ‘gogo boots’ #midnightshadows metallic gel eyeshadow in ‘touch’ #attheborderline eyeliner marker in ‘midnight black’ #flourishing volumizing mascara in ‘midnight black’ #dreamlashes in ‘provocateur’ #eclipse cheek + lip stick in ‘audition.'”

As Ariana promotes r.e.m beauty, she also films her dream role as Glinda The Good Witch.

Ariana Grande stars as Glinda The Good Witch

Ariana landed her dream role as Glinda The Good Witch in the upcoming Wicked film.

While promoting r.e.m beauty with a makeup tutorial, Ariana revealed that she heard about the upcoming film and dedicated all of her time to trying to secure the role.

She explained, “Aside from that, that was kind of around the time that I started hearing murmurs about a Wicked audition coming soon. So I went into full preparation mode.”

Ariana dedicated a significant amount of time to land a role in the film; her efforts paid off as she landed the gig.

But Ariana wasn’t the only actress who wanted to land the role in the upcoming Wicked film.

Amanda Seyfried auditioned for new Wicked film

Amanda Seyfried has been vocal about her desire to star in Wicked as Glinda The Good Witch.

She recently told Backstage that she auditioned for Wicked while playing Elizabeth Holmes in the Hulu series The Dropout.

Amanda shared, “I have dreams that I’m still auditioning for Wicked. Last summer while I was playing Elizabeth [on The Dropout], on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of Wicked—because I wanted it that much that I was like, ‘You know what? Yeah, I have to play the last scene of The Dropout on Tuesday. I’ll give my Sunday to you.'”

Amanda continued, “I literally bent over backwards while playing the hardest role of my life. But I think it also taught me how far I’ve come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove.”

And although Amanda didn’t get her dream role, she certainly gave it her all.