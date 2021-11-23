Ariana Grande stuns fans with mini dress and platform heels on Instagram

Ariana Grande arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards held at Microsoft Theater L.A. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

While running her own beauty line and judging on The Voice, Ariana Grande keeps giving fans iconic fashion looks and fans love to see the singer’s new looks.

Grande posted another iconic look today ahead of tonight’s episode of The Voice.

Ariana Grande’s stunning mini dress and platform heel combo

Ariana Grande received millions of likes on an Instagram post of her outfit today, which many fans believe is well deserved.

The outfit features a strapless, pale blue mini dress that contrasted with black gloves and large black platform heels.

Grande credits her own beauty line, r.e.m. beauty, creative director Katia Temkin, makeup artist Ash Kholm, hair stylist Josh Liu, and fashion stylist Mimi Cuttrell.

The outfit is composed of designs from BY FAR, Off White and Virgil Abloh.

In the caption of the photo, Grande expresses her excitement to be singing on The Voice tonight with her team. Although the outfit for her performance is not confirmed, fans are hoping to see this outfit in action tonight.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While fans prepare to see Grande perform on tonight’s show, this isn’t the only exciting news surrounding the pop singer.

Earlier today, the 2022 GRAMMYs Awards officially announced the full list of newest nominations, where Grande is being nominated for two categories.

Ariana Grande’s GRAMMY nominations and wins

According to the official GRAMMYs Awards website, Ariana Grande has been nominated 12 times so far and has won twice through the 63rd GRAMMY Awards.

Grande won her first GRAMMY in 2018 for Best Pop Vocal Album with Sweetener. Her second award came in 2020 for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Rain On Me.

For the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, Grande is nominated twice. The first nomination is Best Pop Solo Performance for her performance of Positions and the second is Best Pop Vocal Album for Positions.

Ariana Grande’s previous nominations include Best Pop Vocal Album for her albums My Everything, Dangerous Woman, and thank u, next.

She was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for her performances of Dangerous Woman, God Is A Woman, and 7 rings. 7 rings was also nominated for record of the year in 2019.

Other nominations include Bang Bang, and Boyfriend for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and thank u, next for Album of the Year.

The 2022 GRAMMY Awards show will broadcast on Monday, January 31, 2022, on CBS from 8 pm to 11:30 pm ET. The awards show can be live-streamed and will be available on Paramount+ as well.

Fans can tune in to GRAMMY.com or the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel to watch the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony starting at 3:30 PM ET.