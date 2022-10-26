Ariana Grande stuns as she debuts blonde hair

Ariana Grande debuts light blonde hair as her transformation into Glinda the Good Witch is nearly complete. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Ariana Grande recently revealed a key part of her new character, Glinda the Good Witch, with a new post on Wednesday.

Ariana displayed light blonde hair as she signaled that her transformation into the Wicked character was nearly complete.

Ariana posted the picture on Instagram for her 336 million fans, and while her caption referenced her earrings, followers clearly noticed another major difference.

The photo showed a profile view of Ariana with pearl earrings, long blonde hair, and a long-sleeve black shirt.

The 7 Rings songstress smiled and closed her eyes in the shot, which featured one of Ariana’s signature angles. Although fans have not yet seen Ariana in costume, the latest look was likely to drum up excitement.

Ariana, who previously said that Glinda the Good Witch would be her dream job, showed that she could make wishes come true with her latest role.

Ariana Grande stuns as beautiful blonde for Wicked

Ariana stood against a white wall with a wooden broom lining the top, wrapped in string lights. The singer ditched her signature high ponytail for a low one featuring an exciting new color.

She smiled slightly with light makeup, including blush and mascara.

Although fans had to tilt their heads to see the photo, the effort was likely worth it because Ariana’s look was different than anything she had sported before.

The post quickly racked up 4 million likes from fans and followers.

The past year has been exciting for Ariana because of the dream role, but not everyone got their wish.

Amanda Seyfried talks losing Wicked role

According to PEOPLE, Ariana beat out an all-star roster of potential Glindas, including Mamma Mia! star Amanda Seyfried.

Amanda said, “I literally bent over backwards while playing the hardest role of my life. But I think it also taught me how far I’ve come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove. Because ever since Les Miz, I was like, ‘I need to be better. I need to do better.’ So whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I’m finally prepared.”

Amanda transformed into disgraced CEO Elizabeth Holmes for the series The Dropout.

Amanda didn’t go home empty-handed, however. She won a Primetime Emmy as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her efforts.

The Wicked film adaptation, directed by Jon Chu, will feature two parts. Actress Cynthia Erivo will star opposite Ariana as the Wicked Witch of the West.