Ariana Grande shows skin in tiny bandeau and plaid skirt

Ariana Grande shares rare social media photo in feminine skirt and bandeau. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/PMA/AdMedia

Ariana Grande is flirty and feminine in a new share featuring a black bandeau and plaid flowing skirt.

Ariana has been quite busy, as per usual. The songstress recently celebrated the eighth anniversary of her My Everything release and has also been promoting her r.e.m beauty brand.

But Ariana took time from her busy schedule to share a beautiful photo set wearing a black bandeau and Prada checkered skirt in green, black, and cream.

The feminine skirt came up to Ariana’s waist and touched the ground as it flared at the bottom. Ariana ditched her high pony for a lower one, adding a side part. She wore a wool silk plaid skirt from Prada’s Spring Summer 2022 line.

In the first photo, Ariana looked away from the camera and placed her hands on her back. She showed off her makeup which featured a faintly-lined eye flick, clean eyebrows, and a natural glow.

Then, Ariana turned away from the camera to offer a better look at her outfit, hairstyle, and numerous tattoos.

Ariana shared the photos with her 328 million followers and she quickly received more than 2 million looks for the post.

The pop star went caption-free and allowed the photos to do the talking.

Ariana Grande celebrates 8th anniversary of My Everything

Ariana Grande proudly commemorated the eighth anniversary of her second album, My Everything. My Everything was released on August 25, 2014, and instantly became a classic.

The album brought infectious hits to the radio waves, including Love Me Harder, Break Free, Problem, and One Last Time.

She posted on her Instagram Story featuring outtakes from her iconic album cover which featured her in black lace sitting on a stool with white pumps.

Ariana Grande announces God Is A Woman body products

Ariana recently released a new line of body products; the vegan and cruelty-free beauty products are available exclusively at Ulta Beauty. The line is called God Is A Woman, an extension of Ariana’s fragrance by the same name.

The vegan products feature natural ingredients like coconut and Argan oil.

Ariana said, “Creating fragrances and developing products that I love and can share with my fans is such a rewarding creative process.”

She continued, “My favorite part of my personal routine includes exfoliating with the body scrub and finishing with our hydrating lotion or body oil. I am obsessed with this line and particularly with the scrub since it’s all about nourishing and caring for your skin. I am so excited for everyone to try this collection!”

The products have prices ranging from $12 to $38.