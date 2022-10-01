Ariana Grande shows skin in tight black during pilates session

Ariana Grande poses in all black attire during pilates session and she added a spooky touch. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ariana Grande poses in her all-black, body-hugging workout attire during a recent pilates session.

The 29-year-old singer and performer shared a recent mirror selfie, as she sat on the ground with her legs crisscrossed and a slight smile on her face.

She uploaded the mirror selfie to her Instagram Story for all of her 332 million fans and followers.

The singer only shared half of her face with her followers as the other half was covered by her phone. However, Ariana was seemingly happy with the shot.

Ariana also incorporated a flying bats, bubble, and black cat gif to give it the image some spooky but fun flare. She showed off her artistic ability, by placing the animated cat on a counter in the gym.

She then wrote, “medi, pilates, rehearse, repeat !,” in small font at the bottom left-hand corner of the story.

Ariana Grande rocks a tiny black top for a self-care session

Pic credit: @arianagrande/Instagram

It was quite apparent the singer was located in the pilates studio, as a couple of wooden workout bars were spotted making an appearance throughout the photo.

Ariana was wearing a tight, all-back fit with her hair slicked bag into a ponytail.

Even though Ariana teased us with only half of her face, it was pretty obvious the singer went all-natural for the pilates session, as her face was naturally glowing.

The singer smirked, as she held a cup of tea in one while holding her phone in the other. Beside her on the floor, there was a brown fuzzy slipped that likely belonged to the songstress.

She completed the fitness look by rocking a new set of long white nails, which is why she wrote “medi” in the caption below her.

Ariana Grande is busy being a witch

Though this is the first time the 29-year-old has been seen on the set of the highly-anticipated film, she has been giving fans some behind-the-scenes sneak peeks since confirming she was happily cast as Glinda the Good Witch back in November of 2021.

She posted to Instagram hinting again at the Glinda role, as she was seemingly starting rehearsal around the same time.

She captioned the photo by saying she had, “some thrillifying news :) #WickedMovies.”

Fans are likely eager to get a release date and see Ariana on the big screen as Glinda the Good Witch.